Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud‘s junior season in the NFL was a weird one.

Stroud led Houston to a disappointing 3-4 record across its first seven games and suffered a severe concussion in the Texans’ 18-15 loss to the Denver Broncos on Nov. 2, which kept him out for the next three games. Upon his return, however, the Ohio State alum shined.

The former No. 2 overall pick tossed eight touchdowns and just three interceptions across Houston’s final six games of the regular season, all of which resulted in wins. Stroud then led the Texans to a dominant 30-6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Game, but tossed four interceptions in a 28-16 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Divisional Round.

This performance led to questions around Stroud’s future in Houston. Texans GM Nick Caserio however re-affirmed his faith in Stroud during his media opportunity on Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

#Texans GM Nick Caserio on C.J. Stroud 'He's our quarterback. He ain't going nowhere. We have a lot of confidence in C.J.'

Nick Caserio on C.J. Stroud: ‘He’s our quarterback’

“He’s our quarterback. He ain’t going anywhere,” Caserio said. “We have a lot of confidence and a lot of belief. The philosophy that DeMeco (Ryans) and I have is that we’re going to support our players and do everything we can to help them. This league is about ups and downs. Nothing’s perfect. There’s no team that went undefeated, unless I missed something this year. That’s not going to happen. Buy and large you’re probably going to lose five or six games.

“You’re gonna have some good plays and some bad plays. You’re gonna have some good games and bad games. It’s about how you bounce back and handle it. This league is a one game at a time proposition and how you handle it is going to determine your success and longevity. Look, the stock market’s been going down for five days and everybody’s probably panic selling. Really what you should be doing is investing in more. Anyways, we have a lot of confidence in C.J. and our players. Glad he’s our quarterback.”

Since Stroud’s phenomenal rookie campaign, which earned him NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl honors, his numbers have dwindled season-by-season. The Texans have made the Playoff in all three years of the C.J. Stroud era, but he boasts just 1,438 passing yards (239.6 YPG), six touchdowns, and six interceptions in six career postseason games (3-3).