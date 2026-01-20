Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair speaks out after NFL fines him for 'stop the genocide' eye black message

Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was fined $11,593 for wearing “stop the genocide” eye black during the AFC Wild Card Round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The NFL found him to be in violation of section 4, article 8 of the NFL rulebook, which prohibits players from showing personal messages.

Al-Shaair wasn’t surprised by the fine. In fact, he knew it was coming.

“I understand it’s a fine. … At the end of the day, it’s bigger than me,” Al-Shaair said, via The Athletic. “The things that are going on make people uncomfortable, [so] imagine how those people feel. I have no affiliation or connection to these people other than the fact that I’m a human being. If you have a heart and you’re a human being, then you can see what’s going on in the world.

“When I’m walking off this field, that’s the type of stuff that I’m thinking about that I have to check myself when I’m sitting here crying about football when there’s people dying every single day.”

Azeez Al-Shaair becomes latest player fined for violating NFL Rulebook

Al-Shaair, a practicing Muslim, has been vocal about the ongoing conflict in Gaza. He wore the message prior to Sunday’s Divisional Round contest against the New England Patriots but not during it. Last year, he supported Palestinian causes through the NFL’s “My Cause My Cleats” program.

“I feel like it’s something that’s trying to be almost silenced,” Al-Shaair told the Houston Chronicle during the 2024 season. “On either side, people losing their lives is not right. In no way, shape or form am I validating anything that happened, but to consistently say that because of [the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas], innocent people [in Gaza] should now die, it’s crazy.”

Al-Shaair’s fine is consistent with the league’s crackdown on personal messages being displayed during games. Last season, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was fined $11,255 for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat in a postgame interview.

Al-Shaair, 28, just wrapped up his seventh season in the NFL and second with the Texans. He compiled 103 tackles (48 solo), two interceptions, one forced fumble and nine PBUs in 2025.