Texas A&M expecting Lionel Messi participation at friendly ahead of World Cup, Auburn also set to host Argentina

Global soccer icon Lionel Messi has been selling out MLS stadiums in the United States for the past three years, but he could have an opportunity to play in front of some of the largest crowds yet this summer. Auburn and Texas A&M are set to host World Cup tune-ups for Argentina in early June.

It’s unclear whether Messi will be part of the Argentina World Cup roster. That decision has not yet been made.

But at least Texas A&M is anticipating that Lionel Messi will be present at Kyle Field when Argentina arrives to face Honduras in an international friendly on June 6. With a capacity of 102,733, there could be a monster meetup of Messi fans hoping to capture a glimpse of the footballing maestro.

“I don’t want to make any promises, but we do anticipate him being a part, yes,” Texas A&M athletics director Trev Alberts said, per Travis Brown. “I’m not sure exactly what the extent of what that looks like, but yes, we do anticipate him being a part of it. Again, I’m not a soccer expert. I know what they’re doing is getting ready for the Road to 26, right, so there’s different components of how they’re building. While no promises are being made, we do anticipate, at some sort of level, he is a part of this, yes.”

Meanwhile, Auburn is set to host the second — and final — friendly for Argentina on U.S. soil. That game will be against Iceland on June 9.

Will Lionel Messi be a part of the action? That is the question fans of both the Aggies and Tigers will be itching to find out in the coming weeks.

Regardless, both programs are thrilled about the opportunity to host international soccer ahead of the World Cup. That much is clear.

“To have the reigning FIFA World Cup champions choose Auburn as the site of their last match before defending their title represents a tremendous achievement and an incredible opportunity for Auburn Athletics and Auburn University,” Auburn athletics director John Cohen said in a news release. “This exhibition between Argentina and Iceland will bring worldwide attention and exposure to Auburn and our community.”

Capacity at Auburn? How about 87,451.

There are sure to be thousands and thousands of pink Inter Miami jersey and blue and red Barcelona jerseys in the stands at both venues. And if Lionel Messi actually plays? Well, a mixture of college athletics and soccer fans will be in for a real treat.