Texas Rangers select Miami LHP commit Gio Rojas in 2026 MLB Draft

The Texas Rangers selected Miami commit pitcher Gio Rojas No. 16 overall in the 2026 MLB Draft. Rojas just wrapped up his high school career at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

During his final season at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Gia Rojas pitched 72 innings with 124 strikeouts and a 0.58 ERA. In May, the 19-year-old recorded 12 strikeouts to help his team win its sixth consecutive Florida Class 7A state championship.

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In 2025, Rojas was named the Florida Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year after going 12-0 with a 0.72 ERA and 120 strikeouts. As a designated hitter, Rojas batted .375 with 32 RBIs, 24 runs scored, and a 1.038 OPS.

During the MLB Draft Combine, Rojas said he models his game after Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale. “He’s pretty darn good at the game, and I watched him growing up,” Rojas said of Sale.

Looking at Gio Rojas’ draft scouting profile

Rojas is one of the few top prospects to come out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. There have been seven players from the school to play in the big leagues, including Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony, Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jesús Luzardo, and longtime Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

MLB.com placed Rojas No. 8 in the MLB 2026 Draft prospect rankings. That ranking put him as the top left-handed pitcher in the class.

“Rojas has positioned himself as one of the top lefties and best arms overall available in the class, high school or college,” Rojas’ draft scouting profile reads. “He can crank his fastball up to 98 mph with outstanding riding life, commanding it to both sides of the plate. It’s a better pitch to his arm side, but can get it glove side when he needs to, missing bats when it’s up in the zone. He complements it with a very nasty three-quarters low-80s sweeping slider that is a true out pitch. He doesn’t use his changeup much, but there’s plenty of feel for it to imagine it being a third effective offering.”