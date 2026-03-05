Five-time All-Star, former National League MVP and 2012 Gold Glove Award winner Andrew McCutchen is hoping to play an 18th season in the big leagues. According to a report from Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News, the 39-year-old has agreed to a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers.

The deal is pending a physical, per Grant. Still, McCutchen’s experience alone should provide a nice lift for the club, as he has a wealth of it. He first entered the league back in 2009, playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Since then, McCutchen has had stints with the San Francisco Giants (2018), New York Yankees (2018), Philadelphia Phillies (2019-21), Milwaukee Brewers (2022) and Pittsburgh Pirates (2023-25). He is well traveled.

Though he is no longer at the heights sustained earlier in his career, McCutchen can still bring something to the table for the Rangers. He’s coming off a season in which he hit .239.

During that season, Andrew McCutchen hit 13 home runs and 22 doubles, leading to a total of 57 RBI. He walked 67 times, striking out 118.

MLB.com also notes the following: “Based on quality of contact, McCutchen was a bit unlucky last season — his .267 expected batting average was 28 points higher than the actual figure, and his .429 expected slugging percentage was 62 points higher than the actual figure.”

McCutchen isn’t the only five-time All-Star on the move this offseason, either. Former Florida slugger Pete Alonso, who has been with the New York Mets since he entered the bigs in 2019, also moved this offseason.

Pete Alonso signs with Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles signed first baseman Pete Alonso this offseason. It was a five-year deal worth $155 million, making Alonso the most expensive player at his position all time. Alonso also leaves the New York Mets as one of the franchise’s best-ever players.

Since Alonso made his MLB debut back in 2019, only two players have hit more home runs — Aaron Judge and Kyle Schwarber. Alonso has been one of the best power bats in baseball over the past six seasons. His 264 home runs are the most in Mets franchise history, breaking the record at Citi Field this past year.

Alonso finished with a .286 batting average in 2025, hitting 38 home runs and knocking in 126 RBIs. An OPS of .871 meant Alonso finished top 10 in the category, and for another comparison to others around the league, you can find an OPS+ of 144.

On3’s Griffin McVeigh also contributed to this report.