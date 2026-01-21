TGL features 'The Last of Us' hole during Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links vs. Los Angeles Golf Club

TGL continues to be one of the coolest things in golf at the moment. Tuesday brought another matchup, pitting Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Links up against the Los Angeles Golf Club. As usual, ESPN had the broadcast and at one point, brought out a pretty cool crossover for fans.

Sahith Theegala was on the third hole, appearing to be a Par 3. His tee shot showed him hitting into a bridge, which turned out to be from the television show The Last of Us. Described as an “apocalyptic golf hole” by ESPN’s Matt Barrie, this is just another example of the fun spin TGL can bring to the sport.

“I want you to see the third hole,” Barrie said in commentary. “Now, it’s going to sound like ‘The Last Hole.’ It is ‘The Last Toll.’ It’s basically an apocalyptic golf hole. If you’ve seen ‘The Last of Us,’ similar to something like that.”

This @TGL hole was designed to resemble "The Last of Us" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aR80IJIAmL — ESPN (@espn) January 21, 2026

The Last of Us debuted in January 2023, releasing nine episodes in the first season. Creators and writers Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann waited over two years before releasing the second season, hitting HBO Max in April 2025. In total, there are 16 episodes of the series.

Season three is reportedly in the works, coming at some point in 2027. But fans of the show might now be inclined to check out TGL, getting to see the show integrated into golf.