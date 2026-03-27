'That name is taken': George Gervin challenging Caleb Williams attempt to trademark 'Iceman' nickname

Former San Antonio Spurs star and Basketball Hall of Famer George Gervin is challenging Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams‘ request to trademark the “Iceman” nickname. Gervin told the Chicago Sun-Times on Wednesday “we’ve already got one ‘Iceman,'” and it’s not Williams.

“I’ve got nothing but respect for [Williams],” Gervin said “He’s already proved greatness and his potential upside is great. Like an ‘Iceman.’ But that name is taken. … All I’m saying is: Young fella, we’ve already got one ‘Iceman.’”

Williams earned the nickname during the 2025 NFL season through his rubbing his shoulders as if he were cold celebration as he led the Bears to the NFC Divisional Round for the first time since 2010. On March 16, Caleb Williams Holding Inc. submitted four trademark applications related to the “Iceman” moniker.

On March 20, four days after Williams’ application was filed, Gervin Interests LLC filed trademark applications for “Iceman” and “Iceman 44.” Gervin, the nine-time NBA All-Star, has been going by “Iceman” since 1973, when teammate Roland “Fatty” Taylor bestowed it upon him. He has been using it for commercial purposes since 1979.

Gervin, however, never had an official trademark from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Jerald Barisano, president/CEO of Gervin Global Management, said he wrongly believed the trademark was in place.

“We are hoping the inspectors will do the right thing,” Barisano said. “All they’ve got to do, is, do one Google search and they’ll see hundreds and hundreds of articles on the ‘Iceman,’ George Gervin.”

George Gervin and Caleb Williams battling for ‘Iceman’ title

Both Gervin and Williams are seeking the right to use the nickname for apparel and entertainment services. Williams’ requests also include a pair of silhouettes that mimic his pose as he threw a jump pass to wide receiver Rome Odunze in Chicago’s Wild Card Round win over the Green Bay Packers.

The trademark process typically takes between 14 and 18 months. Gervin plans to contest the trademark if it’s granted to Williams, Barisano said.

Williams, the 2024 No. 1 overall pick, is coming off a successful second season in the NFL. Working with new head coach Ben Johnson, Williams threw for 3,942 yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions on 58.1% passing. He approved of the “Iceman” nickname last season.

“It’s interesting, to be honest, when you think of ice, ice is still, ice looks calm, but underneath is pure energy,” Williams told FOX NFL Sunday in November, via The Athletic. “That’s the same mindset I have. In those moments, I feel at my calmest on the outside, but there’s a lot going on inside.”

Gervin, however, isn’t going down without a fight. In his mind, the “Iceman” belongs to him and him only.

“I’m really the ‘Iceman’ in sports,” Gervin said.