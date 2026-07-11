The A's select Arkansas P Gabe Gaeckle in 2026 MLB Draft

The A’s have selected Arkansas pitcher Gabe Gaeckle No. 73 overall in the 2026 MLB Draft. One of the top pitching prospects in the draft is off the board.

Gaeckle has been with Arkansas for the last three seasons. In 2024, the California native made 22 appearances and went 3-3 with a 2.32 ERA and seven saves in 42.2 innings pitched.

The following season, Gaeckle made 19 appearances with nine starts. He posted a 4-2 record with a 4.42 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 71.1 innings. Gaeckle also recorded two saves on the year.

In 2026, Gaeckle made 20 appearances with 12 starts and registered a 6-3 record with a 4.14 ERA and 87 strikeouts. He helped the Razorbacks post a 41-22 record and reach the regional of the NCAA Tournament.

Before joining Arkansas, the Cincinnati Reds selected Gaeckle in the 20th round of the 2023 draft. He pulled his name out of the draft pool to play for the Razorbacks.

Looking at Gabe Gaeckle’s draft scouting profile

“I was pretty surprised,” Gaeckle told the Santa Cruz Sentinel at the time after hearing the Reds drafted him. “It felt good.”

In 2023, Gaeckle was ranked No. 159 in the MLB pipeline. The recommended slot money for a player chosen in that spot was $378,000, which was not enough for Gaeckle to forgo college.

MLB.com ranked Gaeckle No. 96 in its 2026 draft prospect rankings. The outlet pointed out that Gaeckle could have been a first-round pick in 2023 if he hadn’t committed to Arkansas.

“As a shorter righty with electric stuff, Gaeckle at his best reminds some scouts of former Razorbacks teammate Gage Wood, who went 26th overall to the Phillies last July, and others of Spencer Strider,” Gaeckle’s draft scouting profile reads. “When he’s on, he owns one of the most unhittable fastballs in the college ranks, sitting at 94-96 mph and touching 98 with a low release height and quality carry. He also can overpower hitters with a tight mid-80s slider and miss bats at times with both a low-80s curveball and upper-80s changeup.”