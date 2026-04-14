The Athletic issues company memo after Dianna Russini resignation over Mike Vrabel photos controversy

The Athletic has issued a company-wide memo to its staff in the wake of the resignation of reporter Dianna Russini. Russini resigned after public pressure mounted when a series of photos of her holding hands with and hugging New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel at a luxury hotel in Arizona were published last week.

Russini had been suspended after the photos were published. The Athletic’s editorial guidelines state that ‘journalists (must) avoid any activities that pose a conflict of interest or the appearance of a conflict, so as not to call into question their credibility.’

Steven Ginsberg, the executive editor of The Athletic, wrote to staff to keep them abreast of the latest development. He also reassured staff that The Athletic remains dedicated to its mission.

“I’m writing to let you know that Dianna Russini has submitted her resignation from The Athletic, effective immediately,” Ginsberg wrote. “While I can’t share the details of our investigation into Dianna’s conduct, I want to emphasize that the leadership of The Athletic has taken this matter seriously from the moment that we learned about it.

“Our coverage at The Athletic is deeply rooted in our integrity and our commitment to earning the trust of our audience. Our newsroom has thrived because of our core journalistic values, and we will always ensure they are protected.”

In her resignation letter to The Athletic, Russini did not admit wrongdoing but instead characterized her resignation as the result of ongoing public ‘speculation’ that has ’caused far more damage’ than she was willing to accept. She is stepping aside before her contract was set to expire on June 30.

Ginsberg reiterated to The Athletic staff that the company was serious in its investigation of the matter. That investigation — framed as a standards review — will continue.

“When this situation was brought to our attention last week, there were clear concerns, but we received a detailed explanation and it was our instinct to support and defend a colleague while we continued to review the matter,” he wrote. “As additional information emerged, new questions were raised that became part of our investigation.

“While our investigation into Dianna’s conduct was ongoing, she chose to resign. We will continue a standards review of Dianna’s work that Mike Semel is leading.

“Amid all of this, I want to sincerely thank everyone for continuing to produce the best sports report in the business. I’m looking forward to focusing on our journalism and continuing our momentum.”