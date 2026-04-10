Report: The Athletic probing Dianna Russini's explanation about photos with Mike Vrabel

The Athletic is probing Dianna Russini’s explanation regarding photos with New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel, Front Office Sports’ Ryan Glasspiegel reported. The photos were published in Page Six from the New York Post earlier this week.

In a statement regarding the pictures, Russini said there was a group of six people who were at a resort in Arizona at the time. However, according to FOS, The Athletic is looking for information regarding the other people.

No one other than Russini and Vrabel have publicly spoken out about being there with the two, nor has anything else come out since the story broke. Both Russini and Vrabel are married to other people and have children.

“The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day,” Russini’s statement read. “Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.”

Thursday night, FOS reported an anonymous person shopped the photos to multiple outlets before Page Six ran them. The person also reached out to TMZ, which was debating whether the story was “a legitimate story or too ‘bedroom police-y'” before Page Six published. FOS also reported the person was looking for a payment at a roughly four-figure sum.

Mike Vrabel, The Athletic also addressed photos

The NFL’s league meetings recently took place in Phoenix. Mike Vrabel was there with the Patriots while Dianna Russini was there covering the event for The Athletic. Page Six said Russini was at the hotel with two other friends following a hiking trip, and Vrabel drove over two hours to the hotel with a friend of his own.

Previously, The Athletic defended Russini in a statement. Executive editor Steven Ginsberg said the photos were missing context and “many people” were also there that day.

“These photos are misleading and lack essential context,” Ginsberg said, via FOS. “These were public interactions in front of many people. Dianna is a premier journalist covering the NFL and we’re proud to have her at The Athletic.”

Vrabel also addressed the situation and said there was nothing to it. He added he wouldn’t have anything more to say on the subject.

“These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable,” Vrabel said. “This doesn’t deserve any further response.”

Russini has been with The Athletic since August 2023 after leading her role at ESPN. She joined the network in 2015 as a SportsCenter anchor and XFL sideline reporter, but later became a contributor to Get Up along with her coverage of the NFL.