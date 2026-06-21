On3 NBA Draft
The Athletic ranks Top 75 prospects in 2026 NBA Draft by unique tiers with surprise at No. 1
The Athletic ranked the Top 75 prospects in the NBA Draft in unique tiers with a surprise No. 1 prospect as well! We’re very close to the actual draft as well, just two days away!
We’ll dive into the first tier, which is “The Big Four,” followed by Tier 2 (No. 5 to 8) and Tier 3 (No. 9 and 10). From there, The Athletic broke down prospects No. 11 to 75 in subsequent tiers.
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Basically the lower you go, the more projects you get. The NBA can be very tricky when it comes to finding those diamonds in the rough!
Tier 1 — The Big Four
1. Cameron Boozer, F, Duke
Boozer was an absolute stud for Duke this past season. He is projected to be highly productive at the next level based on his size and skill set and The Athletic has him as their No. 1 prospect.
Last year, Boozer averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, shot 55.6% from the floor and 39.1% from three-point range. He is the complete package as an NBA player.
2. AJ Dybantsa, F, BYU
Dybantsa looked like the most pro-ready player in college basketball this year. However, he comes in ranked No. 2 overall by The Athletic.
No matter what, it seems like he’ll be a franchise player regardless of where he is selected. Last season, Dybantsa averaged 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, shot 51% from the floor and 33.1% from three-point range.
3. Caleb Wilson, F, North Carolina
Wilson is next up at No. 3. At North Carolina, Wilson played really well in 24 games, averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and shot 57.8% from the floor.
Talk about an intriguing prospect. Wilson is a bigger man that can be very offensively efficient and could be worth a top three pick in the NBA Draft.
4. Darryn Peterson, G, Kansas
Peterson is immensely talented, but he missed a chunk of games this year. There are questions about his health, concerning or not. He chalked it up to cramping issues, so perhaps that is resolved now.
The Athletic kept him in the top five prospects, but a little further from No. 1 than others. In 24 games last year, Peterson averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, shot 43.8% from the floor and 38.2% from three-point range.
Tier 2 — So many guards
5. Kingston Flemings, G, Houston
If you want a wildly explosive guard, Flemings is your guy in this NBA Draft and The Athletic sees the promise in this prospect.
Flemings’ decision-making improved throughout the season for the Cougars. This past season, Flemings averaged 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists, shot 47.6% from the floor and 38.7% from three-point range.
6. Keaton Wagler, G, Illinois
Wagler helped lead Illinois to the Final Four this past spring. As a freshman, it seemed like he couldn’t be stopped. Championship pedigree in a young player?
Wagler is a projected top five pick in the NBA Draft for most, but ranks out to No. 6 on the big board per The Athletic. In 37 games, Wagler played a lot (33.9 minutes per game) and averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 44.5% from the floor and 39.7% from three-point range.
7. Darius Acuff Jr., G, Arkansas
Acuff seems to have star power potential going into the NBA. As a top 10 prospect per The Athletic, there’s a good chance he produces right away.
Another freshman within the lottery picks, that’s just how this draft is likely going. Acuff averaged 23.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists, shot 48.4% from the floor and 44% from three-point range.
8. Brayden Burries, G, Arizona
Burries overcame a slow start to his season and was the leading scorer on one of the best teams in the country. He’s a top 10 prospect according to this list from The Athletic.
In 39 games, Burries averaged 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, shot 49.1% from the floor and 39.1% from three-point range. If those scoring averages keep up, he could be one of the bright rookies in the league next year.
Tier 3: Wolverines
9. Yaxel Lendeborg, F, Michigan
The veteran makes his way onto the top 10 of The Athletic’s NBA Draft Big Board. He’s coming off a career year at Michigan, where he played 40 games, averaged 15 points and led the team to a national title.
The experience factor will weigh heavily into Lendeborg becoming a lottery pick. It seems like he’s on the fringe of the top 10 when it comes to the picks..
10. Aday Mara, C, Michigan
His teammate Mara is next up on The Athletic’s list here. Mara is a fellow big man but more of a center for NBA standards.
Mara also played 40 games alongside Lendeborg, helping the Wolverines win it all. He average 12.1 points per game along with 6.8 rebounds, shooting 66.8% from the floor.
The Athletic ranks Top 75 NBA Draft prospects
Tier 4 — Talent with questions
11. Nate Ament, F – Tennessee
12. Karim Lopez, F – New Zealand
13. Mikel Brown, G – Louisville
Tier 5 — Sleepers
14. Dailyn Swain, F – Texas
15. Sergio de Larrea, G – Valencia
16. Allen Graves, F – Santa Clara
Tier 6 — Solid rotation guys
17. Morez Johnson, F, Michigan
18. Ebuka Okorie, G, Stanford
19. Cameron Carr, G, Baylor
20. Hannes Steinbach, F, Washington
21. Labaron Philon, F, Alabama
22. Christian Anderson, F, Texas Tech
23. Isaiah Evans, F, Duke
24. Bennett Stirtz, G, Iowa
Tier 7 — The gambles
25. Chris Cenac, F, Houston
26. Henri Veesaar, F, North Carolina
27. Meleek Thomas, F, Arkansas
28. Jayden Quaintance, F, Kentucky
Tier 8 — Senior sleepers
29. Zuby Ejiofor, Big, St. John’s
30. Ja’Kobi Gillespie, G, Tennessee
The Athletic ranks Top 75 NBA Draft prospects (31-60)
31. Baba Miller, F, Cincinnati
32. Emanuel Sharp, G, Houston
33. Trevon Brazile, F, Arkansas
34. Joshua Jefferson, F, Iowa State
35. Otega Oweh, F, Kentucky
36. Tarris Reed Jr., F, UConn
Tier 9 — Not sure
37. Koa Peat, F, Arizona
Tier 10 — Two-ways
38. Dillon Mitchell, F, St. John’s
39. Jack Kayil, G, Alba Berlin
40. Ryan Conwell, G, Louisville
41. Alex Karaban, F, UConn
42. Braden Smith, G, Purdue
43. Bruce Thornton, G, Ohio State
44. Aaron Nkrumah, F, Tennessee State
45. Jaden Henley, F, Grand Canyon
46. Richie Saunders, G, BYU
47. Ugonna Onyenso, F, Virginia
48. Maliq Brown, F, Duke
49. Jaden Bradley, G, Arizona
50. Keyshawn Hall, F, Auburn
51. Tyler Bilodeau, F, UCLA
52. Corey Camper, G, Nevada
53. Nick Boyd, G, Wisconsin
54. Tamin Lipsey, G – Iowa State
55. Seth Trimble, G, North Carolina
56. Quadir Copeland, G, NC State
Tier 11 — Stashes
57. Noam Yaacov, G, Oostende
58. Malique Lewis, F, SE Melbourne
59. Reynan dos Santos, G, Mexico City Capitanes
60. Tobias Jensen, G, Ratiopharm Ulm
The Athletic ranks Top 75 NBA Draft prospects (61-75)
Tier 12 — Summer league
61. Lajae Jones, F, Florida State
62. Duke Miles, G, Vanderbilt
63. Lamar Wilkerson, G, Indiana
64. Nate Bittle, F, Oregon
65. Izaiyah Nelson, F, USF
66. Rafael Castro, F, George Washington
67. Tobi Lawal, F, Virginia Tech
68. Mark Mitchell, F, Missouri
69. Milos Uzan, G, Houston
70. Xavian Lee, G, Florida
71. Felix Okpara, F, Tennessee
72. Joshua Dix, G, Creighton
73. Nick Martinelli, F, Northwestern
74. Trey Kaufman-Renn, F, Purdue
75. Tobe Awaka, F, Arizona