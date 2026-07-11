The Athletics select USC LHP Mason Edwards in 2026 MLB Draft

USC left-handed pitcher Mason Edwards was selected by the Athletics with the No. 47 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. Edwards led the NCAA in strikeouts (169) and ranked fifth in ERA (2.07) this season for the Trojans.

Across his three-year stint at USC, Edwards appeared in 48 games (25 starts). The Los Angeles native accrued a career 3.73 ERA with 257 strikeouts and 73 walks across 161.2 innings pitched. He dominated this season for the Trojans, however, boasting a stellar 2.07 ERA with 169 strikeouts. With the left-hander leading the way, USC advanced to the Chapel Hill Super Regional before falling to North Carolina in three games.

He was named the 2026 Big Ten Pitcher of the Year, setting the record for most strikeouts against conference opponents in a season (113). His professional journey will now begin.

Mason Edwards appeared in 48 games across three seasons for USC

Mason Edwards is now the ninth (and highest-drafted) Trojan to be selected in the MLB Draft since head coach Andy Stankiewicz took over the program ahead of the 2023 season. He joins the likes of 2024 third rounder OF Austin Overn and 2025 third rounder 3B Ethan Hedges.

“Edwards is a Los Angeles area native who attended Palisades High School, earning back-to-back league pitcher of the year honors as well as consecutive first-team all-city nods in 2022 and 2023,” his MLB.com scouting report reads.

“In many ways, Edwards fits the prototype of a college lefty with a feel for pitching. He has a solid three-pitch mix and knows how to use it effectively. While his fastball typically sits in the 91-93 mph range, he can touch 95. There is some carry and “darkness” to his heater, leading to a 30-percent miss rate on the pitch in 2025, according to Synergy, a miss rate he maintained this spring. He’ll throw his slurvy breaking ball around 80 mph, and the curve flashes as a plus pitch with excellent spin. He has good feel for an above-average changeup with good fade that also can miss bats.

“Teams will like that Edwards will just be turning 21 immediately after the Draft. The fact that his strike-throwing has improved since he got to campus won’t hurt, either, as he showed excellent command during his work this fall. He has all the ingredients needed to be a solid starting pitcher and his ability to maintain his stuff this spring has floated him up into top-two-round consideration.”