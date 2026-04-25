The Buffalo Bills selected safety Jalon Kilgore with the No. 167 overall pick in the 5th round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Kilgore spent three seasons at South Carolina.

In the 2025 campaign, Kilgore recorded 54 tackles, 10 passes defended, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions. For his efforts, he was named an All-SEC Second-Team selection by the league’s coaches.

As a sophomore in 2024, Kilgore notched five interceptions, which tied for the most in the SEC. In his debut campaign in 2023, Kilgore logged a career-high 76 tackles, along with an interception and a forced fumble.

In turn, he was named an All-SEC Freshman Team member. Additionally, he reeled in Freshman All-American honors from numerous outlets. In total, Jalon Kilgore amassed 36 appearances, including 33 starts, during his three seasons with the Gamecocks.

Kilgore played high school football at Putnam County (GA), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 280 overall player and No. 21 safety in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Standing at 6-foot-1, 240 pounds, Kilgore only boosted his draft stock at the NFL Scouting Combine. He posted a 4.40-second 40-yard dash with a 1.56-second 10-yard split. Further, he recorded a 37-inch vertical leap and a 10′ 10” broad jump.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Jalon Kilgore

With his impressive measurements and reliable production, Kilgore was a favorite among analysts this draft cycle. Ahead of the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein provided a glowing review of Kilgore’s abilities and potential.

“Kilgore is a big, long defensive back with nickelback or down safety value depending on scheme fit,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s played an overhang ‘Star’ role, covering slot receivers and supporting the run, but he’ll be at his best in the pros covering tight ends and containing run games near the box. He could see split-field safety snaps if a staff trusts him on the back end, but he will be better off paired with a rangy single-high safety.

“Missed tackles need to be cleaned up but his wingspan, agility and play strength should keep his tackle totals high from year to year. Kilgore has the traits, ball production and versatility to counter the burgeoning tight end craze, making him a likely Day 2 pick with early starting potential.”