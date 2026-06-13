The Great American Getaway 400 qualifying results: Denny Hamlin wins pole, lineup set for NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono

The NASCAR Cup Series is readying for this Sunday’s Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway. Before all the fun tomorrow, qualifying took center stage on Saturday.

After an eventful session, Denny Hamlin won the pole. His hot streak continues, as the veteran wheelman took P1 at one of his favorite tracks after last weekend’s win at Michigan. Check out the full starting grid for tomorrow’s race below.

Denny Hamlin Kyle Larson Daniel Suarez Ty Gibbs Chase Briscoe Chris Buescher Erik Jones John Hunter Nemechek William Byron Ryan Blaney Joey Logano Alex Bowman Michael McDowell Austin Hill Cole Custer Tyler Reddick Austin Cindric Zane Smith AJ Allmendinger Josh Berry Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Christopher Bell Chase Elliott Ross Chastain Riley Herbst Carson Hocevar Ty Dillon Connor Zilisch Todd Gilliland Noah Gragson Shane van Gisbergen Austin Dillon Cody Ware Daniel Dye Ryan Preece Casey Mears Brad Keselowski Bubba Wallace

More on the NASCAR Cup Series, Pocono Raceway

Meanwhile, NASCAR is in a race with Mother Nature in the Pocono mountains. For Sunday, they’ve moved up the start time for The Great American Getaway 400.

With rain on the way, NASCAR revealed on Saturday that the start time for Sunday’s race has been made earlier, and the race will now begin at 1 p.m. ET. Of course, it’ll still air on Prime Video, MRN Radio, HBO Max and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The event was originally scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. However, the sanctioning body elected to make the change in hopes of avoiding forecasted late-afternoon and evening weather.

“The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA is now scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET,” NASCAR said in a release. “The adjustment comes with late-afternoon and early evening weather concerns in the Long Pond area, with the earlier start giving fans and competitors the best opportunity to see the full 400-mile event.”

Moreover, NASCAR also noted Prime Video’s scheduling flexibility helped make the move possible. Amazon’s getting their flowers.

All told, Sunday’s race will cover 160 laps and 400 miles around Pocono Raceway’s unique 2.5-mile triangular layout. The event marks the 16th points-paying race of the 2026 Cup Series season as the playoff picture continues to take shape.