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The Great American Getaway 400 qualifying results: Denny Hamlin wins pole, lineup set for NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono

Stephen Samraby: Steve Samra38 minutes agoSamraSource

The NASCAR Cup Series is readying for this Sunday’s Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway. Before all the fun tomorrow, qualifying took center stage on Saturday.

After an eventful session, Denny Hamlin won the pole. His hot streak continues, as the veteran wheelman took P1 at one of his favorite tracks after last weekend’s win at Michigan. Check out the full starting grid for tomorrow’s race below.

  1. Denny Hamlin
  2. Kyle Larson
  3. Daniel Suarez
  4. Ty Gibbs
  5. Chase Briscoe
  6. Chris Buescher
  7. Erik Jones
  8. John Hunter Nemechek
  9. William Byron
  10. Ryan Blaney
  11. Joey Logano
  12. Alex Bowman
  13. Michael McDowell
  14. Austin Hill
  15. Cole Custer
  16. Tyler Reddick
  17. Austin Cindric
  18. Zane Smith
  19. AJ Allmendinger
  20. Josh Berry
  21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  22. Christopher Bell
  23. Chase Elliott
  24. Ross Chastain
  25. Riley Herbst
  26. Carson Hocevar
  27. Ty Dillon
  28. Connor Zilisch
  29. Todd Gilliland
  30. Noah Gragson
  31. Shane van Gisbergen
  32. Austin Dillon
  33. Cody Ware
  34. Daniel Dye
  35. Ryan Preece
  36. Casey Mears
  37. Brad Keselowski
  38. Bubba Wallace

More on the NASCAR Cup Series, Pocono Raceway

Meanwhile, NASCAR is in a race with Mother Nature in the Pocono mountains. For Sunday, they’ve moved up the start time for The Great American Getaway 400. 

With rain on the way, NASCAR revealed on Saturday that the start time for Sunday’s race has been made earlier, and the race will now begin at 1 p.m. ET. Of course, it’ll still air on Prime Video, MRN Radio, HBO Max and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The event was originally scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. However, the sanctioning body elected to make the change in hopes of avoiding forecasted late-afternoon and evening weather.

“The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA is now scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET,” NASCAR said in a release. “The adjustment comes with late-afternoon and early evening weather concerns in the Long Pond area, with the earlier start giving fans and competitors the best opportunity to see the full 400-mile event.”

Moreover, NASCAR also noted Prime Video’s scheduling flexibility helped make the move possible. Amazon’s getting their flowers. 

All told, Sunday’s race will cover 160 laps and 400 miles around Pocono Raceway’s unique 2.5-mile triangular layout. The event marks the 16th points-paying race of the 2026 Cup Series season as the playoff picture continues to take shape.