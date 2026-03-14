The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series is in Sin City this weekend, with The LiUNA! taking center stage at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Before the green flag waved, qualifying set the starting grid.

Sam Mayer earned the pole for Saturday’s event. You can check out the full starting grid below, before today’s race goes green at 5:30 p.m. ET on The CW.

— This story is developing and will be updated. Check back momentarily.