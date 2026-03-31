'They better buckle up': Cleetus McFarland sends warning ahead of NOAPS debut at Rockingham, calls out critics

Cleetus McFarland has seen all of the talk on social media about how NASCAR shouldn’t have approved him to compete in the O’Reilly Auto Parts and Truck Series. At this point, McFarland doesn’t care.

The YouTube sensation will make his NOAPS debut this Saturday at Rockingham Speedway, whether his critics like it or not, he said Tuesday. Richard Childress offered him the opportunity to drive his car at Rockingham, and McFarland believes the same people criticizing him would have jumped at the opportunity like he did.

“I’m pretty in tune with what’s going on, on the social media world. My job is probably more similar to yours than closer to the drivers. I am a social media guy, that’s how I got into this position. So, I see it a lot. Closer to Daytona when I had the big screw up in the truck, I was feeling a little down on myself about that. At this point, the record is so broken of people still talking about, I don’t care as much,” McFarland told Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports.

“At the end of the day, all these guys can say whatever they want about me, but if Richard Childress called them and said, ‘Hey, wanna come drive our car,’ all of them would have taken that opportunity, too. If NASCAR is letting me do it, I’m in, I’m here, and no one can save me but myself at this point.”

And then I wanted to know whether Cleetus McFarland is listening to the outside noise on whether he should be allowed to race or not. He is a content creator so it's no surprise he is quite in tune with what people are saying. @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/apbyGC8Cod — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 31, 2026

Cleetus McFarland unbothered by critics of his NASCAR career

McFarland, real name Garrett Mitchell, had competed in just four ARCA Menards Series events before making his Truck debut in the 2026 season opener at Daytona International Speedway. McFarland crashed by himself just six laps into the race, posting a DNF. McFarland was approved to make his Truck debut at Daytona after passing a high-speed test at Rockingham. The 30-year-old crashed during the test.

Earlier this month, he landed a part-time deal with Richard Childress Racing to drive the No. 33 Chevrolet in three NOAPS races this season. The first of those starts will come this Saturday at Rockingham. McFarland issued a warning to the rest of the field.

“Once I get on that track on Saturday, it’s up to me,” McFarland said. “So, they can complain as much as they like, but it’s happening. They better buckle up.”