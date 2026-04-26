Thomas Castellanos accepts NFL teams rookie minicamp offers as wide receiver

Former Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos didn’t hear his name called in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, he has accepted offers to attend rookie minicamps for the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Castellanos will not attend the camps as a quarterback, but instead, as a wide receiver. Castellanos played quarterback in high school and all four of his collegiate seasons.

Most recently, Castellanos started behind center for all 12 of Florida State’s games in the 2025 campaign. He completed 58.3% of his pass attempts for 2,760 yards and 15 touchdowns, compared to nine interceptions.

Castellanos is a dual-threat option. He also notched 557 yards and nine touchdowns in the ground game last season. He finished his collegiate career with just shy of 2,000 rushing yards and 24 rushing TDs.

With little interest from NFL teams as a quarterback prospect, Castellanos participated in wide receiver drills at Florida State’s Pro Day in April. While Castellanos’ time at Florida State wasn’t a soaring success, he is grateful for the experience.

“To Florida State, thank you for changing my life,” Castellanos wrote in his NFL Draft declaration post on Instagram. “Being a Seminole has been an absolute dream come true. From the relationships built to the moments that will stay with me forever, I’m proud to graduate from this incredible university and I will carry the garnet and gold with me wherever I go.”

ESPN insider reveals favorite pick of the 2026 NFL Draft

While Castellanos went undrafted, other players fulfilled their dreams this past weekend. One of those players was former Ohio State safety Caleb Downs. On Saturday, ESPN’s Matt Miller referred to the Cowboys’ selection of Downs as his favorite pick of the entire draft.

“There were 257 of them (picks), but one stands out, and that is Caleb Downs going to the Dallas Cowboys at pick No. 11 overall,” Miller said. “We talked all offseason. ‘Dallas has to get better on defense. Dallas has to get better on defense.’ Well, now they have a star who will be wearing a star. Caleb Downs one back to back national championships at Alabama and Ohio State.

“He’s a three-time All-American. And, if you can start as a true freshman for Nick Saban at Alabama, you’re probably ready to play in the NFL as well. Downs is exactly who new defensive coordinator Christian Parker needs in that Cowboys defense, that very quickly looks good and a lot different thanks to this draft.”