'Thunder Road' update: Filming location set for NASCAR series starring Dennis Quaid

A filming location has been set for the NASCAR series Thunder Road, which will feature Dennis Quaid. According to Rodney Ho of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Thunder Road will be shot in the metro Atlanta area later this year.

Production will take place at Riverwood Studios in Senoia, Georgia, with a start date of Aug. 28. Thunder Road will air on AMC, but the premiere date has yet to be announced.

AMC greenlit Thunder Road in April, and Dennis Quaid will play the lead role. The series will follow the Whitlock family, who have a deep legacy in stock car racing. Quaid will play Duane Whitlock, aka “The Wrecking Ball,” a racing legend who built an empire from a legacy of moonshine runs and dirt tracks.

“We are thrilled to team up with NASCAR, a world-class partner that continues to engage and entertain its deeply loyal fans for nearly 80 years,” Dan McDermott, Chief Content Officer of AMC Global Media and President of AMC Studios, said in a press release. “And in the ultimate dream casting, we’re fortunate to have the legendary Dennis Quaid lead this captivating series. This show will be a nonstop thrill ride for viewers.”

More on Thunder Road and Atlanta’s ties with NASCAR

Thunder Road is being produced in partnership with AMC and NASCAR. John Fusco is the writer and executive producer, and Taylor Elmore will serve as a showrunner and executive producer. Tim Clark and John Dahl are executive producers on behalf of NASCAR. The series was first annoucned in November.

“Thunder Road is about the Whitlock racing dynasty, a family bound by legacy, love, and the weight of their name,” Fusco said at the time. “Set against the high-stakes world of NASCAR and the mythic outlaw roots of a sport born on the whiskey-running backroads of the South, you might call it Succession with stock cars. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to bring this dramatic, action-packed, uniquely American story to life with AMC and NASCAR.”

Thunder Road being filmed in the Atlanta area is fitting since the city has rich NASCAR history. EchoPark Speedway (also known as Atlanta Motor Speedway) hosts two NASCAR Cup Series races per year. Additionally, Atlanta was a finalist location for the NASCAR Hall of Fame before Charlotte won the bid.