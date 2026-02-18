Tiger Woods addresses whether he would serve as Ryder Cup captain in 2027

Just a few months after Team USA fell to Team Europe in the 2025 Ryder Cup, it’s already time to start thinking about 2027. The big question for the U.S. is whether Tiger Woods would consider serving as captain when the event heads to Adare Manor.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday ahead of this week’s Genesis Invitational, Woods confirmed the PGA of America asked him about a potential captaincy. He said he’s still working through his decision-making process.

Woods pointed out his schedule as a factor in whether he would step in as captain in 2027 and take the role held by Keegan Bradley this past year. He has responsibilities with the PGA Tour as chairman of the Future Competitions Committee in addition to his duties on the Policy Board and PGA Tour Enterprises board. That’s why he’s still figuring out whether he wants to be a captain, as well.

“They have asked me for my input on it,” Woods said. “I haven’t made my decision yet. I’m trying to figure out what we’re trying to do with our tour. That’s been driving me hours upon hours every day.

“And trying to figure out if I can actually do our Team USA and our players and everyone that’s going to be involved in the Ryder Cup, if I can do it justice with my time. Serving on two boards and what I’m doing for the PGA Tour, I’m trying to figure out if I can actually do this and serve the people that are involved and serve them at an honorable level.”

PGA of America previously sought Woods to captain the 2025 Ryder Cup team and waited for an answer. Ultimately, he declined, citing the schedule concerns he also has with 2027. The PGA then went with Bradley as the event returned to the United States at Bethpage Black. Team USA fell to Team Europe 15-13 after a Sunday rally fell short.

In the meantime, Tiger Woods is also preparing to play host for this week’s Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. He’s also still coming back from both Achilles surgery and a back procedure, missing the entire 2025 PGA Tour season as a result.

Woods said he’s still not ready to commit to a return, but when asked about The Masters in April, he didn’t rule out giving it a go at Augusta National. He responded a simple “No,” but gave a smirk as he looked out at the crowd of reporters.