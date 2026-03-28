PGA Tour legend Tiger Woods was arrested on DUI charges on Friday after a car crash. While Woods was not arrested on suspicion of alcohol, he did refuse a urinalysis test, leading to his arrest and subsequent stay in the Martin County Jail on Friday.

Following his stay in jail on Friday night, ESPN reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques reported on the arrest of Woods. Louis-Jacques revealed that Woods was not given preferential treatment, given his status, but was held under arrest as a normal individual.

“Myself, a dozen reporters and even about half a dozen fans spent our Friday night in Stewart, Florida, where Tiger Woods left the Holt Correctional Facility shortly after 11 p.m,” Louis-Jacques said on SportsCenter on Saturday morning. “He’d been there since about three o’clock Friday afternoon; Florida law states anyone arrested for DUI must remain in custody for at least eight hours. Martin County Sheriff John Budenzik said that although Woods appeared lethargic at the scene of his accident, investigators did not believe alcohol was a factor. They thought he was under the influence of some sort of medication. He blew a 0.0% on the breathalyzer before refusing a urinalysis, which ultimately led to his eight-hour stay right here behind me.

“And speaking of that stay, Budenzik said he wasn’t going to receive any sort of preferential treatment. But of course, there had to be some nuance with an inmate like Tiger Woods. He said Woods was kept away from the general population, or anyone who might try to take advantage of his current situation. The entire ordeal capped off a pretty eventful week for Tiger. He returned to golf, playing in the TGL Championship in Palm Beach Gardens ,was only about 30 minutes away from the Holt correctional facility. That, of course, led to speculation of whether he’d be ready for the Masters. But of course, golf on the back burner after the events of Friday afternoon.”

This is the second time in recent years that Woods, 50, was involved in a rollover car crash. In 2021, he was driving his Genesis GV80 at approximately at least twice the 45 mph speed limit when he struck a tree, flew through the air and landed on its side. Emergency responders needed jaws of life to get the star golfer out of the car and he nearly lost his right leg, but made a full recovery.

Woods arrest puts Masters in question

Even prior to the crash, Woods’ status for the 2026 Masters Tournament was in question due to his recovery from injury. Since his last Tour appearance, the golf star had back surgery in September of 2024. He was aiming to be back for the 2025 season, but a ruptured left Achilles tendon in March of 2025 took that off the table. He then had back surgery in October of 2025.



Woods played for his TGL team, Jupiter Links, on Tuesday night. Following his team’s loss, he addressed his status for the Masters.

“I’ve been trying. This body just doesn’t recover like it was when it was 24, 25,” Woods said. “Doesn’t mean I’m not trying. Been trying for a while. I’ve had a couple bad injuries here over the past year that I’ve had to fight through and it’s taken some time, but I want to play. I love the tournament. I love being there since — when I was 19 years old. It’s meant a lot to me and my family over the years. I’m going to be there either way.”

As far as a timeline? Woods was uncommittal there, too. When asked if he could wait as long as the Friday before the Masters before deciding on his status, Woods made it clear he is doing all he can.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Woods said. “I’ll be practicing, playing at home this week and keep trying to make progress.”