Tiger Woods reportedly had pills in his pocket during his arrest for suspicion of DUI, per TMZ Sports. Woods passed a breathalyzer test but declined to take a urine analysis at the scene and was subsequently arrested.

“Officials say Tiger Woods had two hydrocodone pills in his pocket at the time of his DUI arrest … with the golf superstar claiming his cell phone and radio distracted him prior to his rollover crash,” the report read. Many assumed Woods was potentially under the influence of prescription medication and GOLF.com’s Sean Zak provided more details.

“Tiger Woods DUI police report released today,” he wrote on Twitter/X. “Woods says he glanced at his phone when car ahead slowed down – Officers observed Woods as lethargic, slow and ‘sweating profusely’ – two white pills in his pocket (Hydrocodone) – eyes were bloodshot, glassy and ‘extremely dilated.'”

Whether or not Woods plays in this year’s Masters is another story. While recovering from back surgery and an Achilles injury, Woods finally returned to golf in the TGL Finals for Jupiter Links.

While it wasn’t full fledged golf like walking 18, or 72, holes outside, Woods was able to swing and putt. But his arrest left more questions than answers as far as his future, at least in 2026, was concerned.

Police confirmed Woods was placed under arrest for DUI after the incident. Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek explained what took place leading up to the crash, stating that a pressure cleaner truck was being “overtaken” by a Land Rover driven by Woods. ESPN’s Mark Schlabach shared his reaction to the incident and what impact it could have moving forward.

“I had my doubts about whether he would show up at Augusta National in two weeks to play in The Masters,” Schlabach told Hannah Storm on SportsCenter Friday evening. “As I said earlier in the week, playing in TGL is one thing. Playing 72 holes in a PGA tournament [on] one of the toughest courses in the world is another thing. Certainly, this is going to have some effect on that.

“Even though they said there were no injuries, as much hardware as he’s had in his back, as many surgeries as he’s had over the years, what kind of condition is he [in] the next day? The sheriff said he crawled out of the window today.”

Tiger Woods is a 15-time major championship winner, second all-time to Jack Nicklaus (18). His five green jackets also rank second behind Nicklaus’ six. A winner of 82 tournaments on the PGA Tour, Woods is still tied for first all-time with Sam Snead but has not played a competitive round of golf since 2024.