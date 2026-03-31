Golfing superstar Tiger Woods was reportedly found in possession of two hydrocodone pills when he was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a rollover crash Friday afternoon near his home in Jupiter Island, Fla., according to a police report released Tuesday morning via TMZ. According to the report, Woods appeared “lethargic, slow and (was) ‘sweating profusely'” with “bloodshot, glassy and ‘extremely dilated'” eyes according to GOLF.com’s Sean Zak.

That on-scene assessment from officers and his subsequent DUI arrest aside, Woods is otherwise “doing great,” according to U.S. President Donald Trump, a longtime friend of Woods. The 50-year-old Woods is also dating Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. and mother of five of the President’s grandchildren.

“I think he’s doing great, he’s doing good,” Trump told the New York Post in an exclusive interview Tuesday. Trump also said he’s spoken to Woods since his Friday arrest.

According to the police report, Woods claimed he was distracted by his cellphone at the time of the accident. Woods passed a breathalyzer test but failed a subsequent field sobriety test, at which point he was placed under arrest, with officers believing he was under the influence of prescription medication.

“He tested negative for alcohol, as you know, and he is under a tremendous physical pressure from his various ailments, you know, the back and the leg,” Trump told the Post. “He lives a life of pain. He has a lot of pain. He’s an amazing guy. He’s an amazing athlete. He does have pain.

“He doesn’t have an alcohol problem, but he does have pain.”

Woods had been attempting another comeback with hopes of participating in next week’s Masters after rupturing his Achilles in March 2025 and then undergoing back surgery in October. Woods’ historic golf career has been derailed over the past decade by multiple back issues, including undergoing six different surgeries since 2014 — four during a three-year span between 2014-17.

Woods was previously charged with DUI in 2017 when he was found asleep in his vehicle with the engine running at 3 a.m. ET on May 29, 2017, near his Jupiter Island home. He later sought treatment for a prescription drug problem and received a year’s probation after pleading down to reckless driving.

This is the second time Woods has been involved in a rollover accident. The five-time Masters champion was seriously injured in 2021 when his Genesis GV80 SUV struck a tree while he was reportedly driving twice the speed limit in a 45 mph zone in the Rolling Hills Estates in Southern California.

Woods underwent emergency surgery to repair multiple compound fractures to his right leg and shattered ankle and was out of golf for a full year before returning for the 2022 Masters. Woods was not charged with the 2021 rollover accident.