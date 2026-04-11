Tiger Woods saw his life flipped upside down once more after a March 27 arrest on suspicion of DUI. And according to People Magazine, Woods feels embarrassed and ashamed over the incident.

“Tiger can be defensive at times, but he was embarrassed and ashamed at the latest accident,” an insider told People. “He wants to fix his problems. There is nobody more interested in seeing Tiger come out a winner again than Tiger.

“He doesn’t do well with defeat and embarrassing public situations.”

Woods was charged with misdemeanor DUI and property damage in March, along with an additional charge of reckless driving in April, following a rollover crash near his South Florida home.

Police reportedly found Woods in possession of two hydrocodone pills, and the golf legend showed signs of impairment, according to the police report. Although he blew a .000 on a breathalyzer at the scene, he later refused a urinalysis test and was arrested.

Woods pleaded not guilty and was eventually granted permission to seek help outside of the United States.

Tiger Woods seeking help outside the U.S.

Woods has reportedly been given permission to travel abroad by a Florida judge in order to seek treatment following his arrest on suspicion of DUI, according to TMZ Sports’ Michael Babcock. This news comes after Woods publicly announced plans to step away from golf ahead of this weekend’s Masters Tournament in Augusta in order to better focus on his health.

Woods’ attorney Douglas Duncan cited privacy concerns in his appeal to the judge and reportedly argued his famous client “couldn’t receive the care needed in the U.S. because his ‘privacy has been repeatedly compromised,'” according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

“I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today,” Woods wrote in a statement posted to X/Twitter. “I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.

“I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time.”

On3’s Alex Byington contributed to this article