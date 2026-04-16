The attorney for PGA Tour star Tiger Woods is fighting attempts from prosecutors to subpoena the golfer’s prescription drug records, according to court records that ESPN has obtained. The news emerged on Thursday morning, via Mark Schlabach.

Woods’ attorney, Douglas Duncan, is arguing that he has a constituational right to privancy with the drug records. He has requested a hearing on whether or not the prosecutors can obtain the records from Lewis Pharmacy in Palm Beach, Florida, per ESPN. Specifically, the prosecutors are requesting the number of times Woods filled his prescriptions from January 1, 2026, to March 27, 2026, the number of pills, dosage amounts and any instructions that accompanied the pills, including warnings about driving while taking them, per ESPN.

“This right is admittedly not absolute should the State show the relevance of the records to its criminal investigation and thus warrant intrusion into Mr. Woods’ privacy,” Duncan wrote in the motion, according to ESPN.

Woods was arrested on March 31, following a car crash in which he rolled his vehicle while driving. He was tested and blew zeros on a breathalyzer. However, officers suspected Woods was impaired after the crash and hydrocodone pills were reportedly found in his pocket after the wreck.

According to ESPN, if the court decides to grant the state’s request for a subpoena, Duncan asked the judge to enter a protective order that would “ensure Woods’ prescription records only be viewed by the State, its law enforcement officers, any State experts, and the Defense.”

Woods — who was charged with misdemeanor DUI and property damage in the incident — has since left Florida and is believed to be seeking private treatment in Zurich. Recent reports indicated how serious the iconic golfer is about fixing his issues.

“Tiger can be defensive at times, but he was embarrassed and ashamed at the latest accident,” an insider told People. “He wants to fix his problems. There is nobody more interested in seeing Tiger come out a winner again than Tiger. He doesn’t do well with defeat and embarrassing public situations.”