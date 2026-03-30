Tiger Woods car crash, arrest: Ex-wife Elin Nordegren reportedly concerned for golf legend

Elin Nordegren, the ex-wife of golf superstar Tiger Woods, is reportedly worried about him after his car crash and arrest. According to Anna Lazarus Caplan of PEOPLE, Nordegren wants Woods to be “well ” since he has a closer relationship with their children.

“The kids are close with Tiger, so of course Elin cares too,” a source told Caplan. “She wants him to be well. Both kids are great and love spending time with their dad. Elin’s concerned that he had another car crash and got arrested.”

Tiger Woods was arrested in Florida on Friday, Mar. 27, for driving under the influence (DUI) after he clipped a pickup trailer and rolled over his Range Rover. This is not the first time Woods has been in a car accident, suffering serious injuries in a 2021 wreck in Los Angeles.

“His recovery from the crash [in 2021] in California was brutal,” the source told PEOPLE. “[Elin] just wants him to make the best choices for himself. It’s about his health and being there for the kids.”

Woods and Elin Nordegren were married for six years before divorcing in 2010. The two share two kids — daughter Sam, 18, and son Charlie, 17.

Will Tiger Woods play in the 2026 Masters?

The most recent accident occurred as Woods was looking to return to competitive golf for the first time since 2024. The 50-year-old was planning to play in the Masters, which begins in Augusta next week.

On Monday, Woods was listed among the invitees for the 2025 Masters, which is not a surprise considering he has won the tournament five times in his career. But will he actually play in the Masters based on the most recent events?

A big reason Woods has not competed in a PGA Tour event since 2024 is that he has been dealing with multiple injuries. He ruptured his left Achilles tendon last March and had lumbar disc replacement surgery in October.

“It has been challenging, Woods said in February, per Paolo Uggetti of ESPN. “My body has been through a lot. Each and every day, I keep trying, I keep progressing, trying to get it to a level that I can play at the highest level.”