Fifteen-time Major Champion Tiger Woods was reportedly involved in a rollover car crash in Jupiter Island, Fla., on Friday, according to NBC News. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. ET, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a statement to NBC News.

No further details, including any related to Woods’ condition, were immediately available. A member of the Martin County Sheriff’s Office is expected to speak to the media at 5 p.m. ET, according to ESPN.

The first image from the wreckage surfaced shortly after the news was reported. The photo is courtesy of NBC 5 West Palm Beach.

🚨#BREAKING — TIGER WOODS INVOLVED IN ROLL OVER CRASH ON JUPITER ISLAND.



Pray for Tiger Woods and his family. @ABC reporting. pic.twitter.com/QKNwNBqfBj — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) March 27, 2026

Woods was seriously injured in 2021 when his Genesis GV80 SUV flipped while he was reportedly driving twice the speed limit in a 45-mph zone in the Rolling Hills Estates in Southern California. Woods underwent emergency surgery to repair multiple compound fractures to his right leg and shattered ankle and was out of golf for a full year before returning for the 2022 Masters. Woods was not charged with the 2021 rollover accident.

“I’m very lucky, very lucky,” Woods said in the aftermath of the collision. “As a lot of you guys know, I didn’t know if I was going to have the right leg or not. So, to be able to have my right leg still here, it’s huge. I still have a lot of issues with it, but it’s mine and I’m very thankful for that.”

Tiger Woods just returned to play in TGL Finals

The golf legend just returned to action earlier this week in the TGL Finals on Tuesday night. Woods, who had been recovering from back surgery, had not played for the Jupiter Links all season long. This changed on Tuesday in a losing effort. Although he seemed to be in good health, his status for The Masters had not yet been revealed.

“This body … it doesn’t recover like it did when it was 24, 25. It doesn’t mean I’m not trying,” Woods told ESPN. “I’ve had a couple bad injuries here over the past years that I’ve had to fight through and it’s taken some time. But I keep trying.

“I want to play. I love the tournament. I’m going to be there either way with The Loop (one of his courses) that’s going up there, as well as the champions dinner. … We’ll see how it goes. I’ll be practicing, playing at home this week and keep trying to make progress.”

It is now extremely in question that Woods will play in the Masters after taking a year off.

On3’s Alex Byington contributed to this story.