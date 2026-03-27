Although Tiger Woods had hinted at a return to professional golf at The Masters next month, a Friday car crash has provided more questions about his future in the sport. ESPN’s Mark Schlabach shared his reaction to the incident and what impact it could have moving forward.

Woods was involved in a rollover crash Friday in Jupiter Island, Fla. and was later placed under arrest for DUI. He blew .000 on a breathalyzer test, and police said they did not believe alcohol played a role. But he refused a urinalysis, leading to a misdemeanor charge for driving under the influence. By law, he will remain in jail for eight hours after his arrest, Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said.

With just two weeks to go until The Masters, Schlabach said Friday’s incident is likely to have some impact on Woods’ future. While he wasn’t entirely sure Woods would play at Augusta National despite playing in the TGL finals this week, it still creates questions about what lies ahead.

“I had my doubts about whether he would show up at Augusta National in two weeks to play in The Masters,” Schlabach told Hannah Storm on SportsCenter Friday evening. “As I said earlier in the week, playing in TGL is one thing. Playing 72 holes in a PGA tournament [on] one of the toughest courses in the world is another thing. Certainly, this is going to have some effect on that.

“Even though they said there were no injuries, as much hardware as he’s had in his back, as many surgeries as he’s had over the years, what kind of condition is he [in] the next day? The sheriff said he crawled out of the window today.”

One other question, Schlabach noted, is whether the PGA Tour will hand down some sort of punishment or another response to Woods’ crash. Regardless, there are sure to be public relations implications after another driving-related incident.

“From a PR standpoint, certainly, it’s a hit,” Schlabach said. “Whether he faces any sort of discipline by the PGA Tour, we’ll have to see. But it’s another really unfortunate incident in a pretty long history of driving-related mishaps.”

Tiger Woods is facing two charges as a result of the incident – DUI for property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test, officers said. However, police said they did not suspect alcohol was involved, and that remained the case at the Martin County jail. Woods also did not appear to be injured in the crash.