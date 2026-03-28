Tiger Woods car crash: Mugshot released after arrest on suspicion of DUI

On Friday, Tigers Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI after he was involved in a car crash near his home on Jupiter Island in Florida. TMZ released a mugshot from Woods’ arrest.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said the crash occurred when Woods attempted to pass a truck hauling a pressure cleaner. The truck slowed to pull into a driveway. While trying to avoid a collision, Woods clipped the back of the truck and his Land Rover tipped over on the side of the road.

Woods was reportedly uninjured. Woods complied with a breathalyzer test, which showed he didn’t have alcohol in his system. However, the 15-time major champion refused to provide a urinalysis test for other drugs, the sheriff said.

Tiger Woods’ mugshot from his DUI arrest in Florida. pic.twitter.com/GFaik0otmp — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) March 28, 2026

“Our DUI investigators came to the scene here, and Mr. Woods did exemplify signs of impairment,” Budensiek said. “They did several tests on him, of course, he did explain the injuries and the surgeries that he had. We did take that into account, but they did do some in-depth roadside tests, and when it was determined, he was placed under arrest and taken to the Martin County Jail.

“At the Martin County Jail, and even on scene, we really weren’t suspicious of alcohol being involved in this case, and that proved to be true at the jail. … He’s been charged with DUI for property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.”

Woods was also involved in a rollover car crash in 2021. He suffered serious leg injuries from the accident. Woods had a metal rod placed in his tibia and had screws and pins inserted in his foot and ankle during emergency surgery. He was in the hospital for three weeks following the incident.

Woods has been recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon. He professionally competed for the first time since undergoing surgery on his Achilles on Tuesday in TGL finals.

Tiger Woods was reportedly considering competing in the Masters, which begin on April 9. He hasn’t competed in a PGA Tour event since July 2024. As of this report, Woods hasn’t publicly addressed the incident.

Woods is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time. He is tied for the most wins ever on the PGA Tour with 82. He’s won the Masters five times and is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame. Additionally, he is a player director on the PGA Tour policy board and PGA Tour Enterprises.