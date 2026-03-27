PGA Tour superstar Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover car crash on Friday afternoon in Jupiter Island, Florida, local police have now confirmed. Images have surfaced of the crash involving Woods and shortly after, police spoke to the media to discuss the wreck and Woods’ condition.

Police confirmed Woods was placed under arrest for DUI after the incident. Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek explained what took place leading up to the crash, that a pressure cleaner truck was being “overtaken” by a Land Rover, driven by Woods. The driver of the truck attempted to avoid a collision, but was unable to.

“As he was trying to move to the side of the road, the Land Rover overtook him and at the last minute, swerved to avoid a collision, but clipped the back end of the trailer of the pressure cleaner apparatus listed to the side, and then rolled on the driver’s door north, past the truck that had just avoided the crash,” Budensiek said. “The individual driving that Land Rover was able to crawl out the passenger door of the car and was identified to be Mr. Tiger Woods.

“Our DUI investigators came to the scene here, and Mr. Woods did exemplify signs of impairment,” Budensiek continued. “They did several tests on him, of course, he did explain the injuries and the surgeries that he had. We did take that into account, but they did do some in-depth roadside tests, and when it was determined, he was placed under arrest and taken to the Martin County Jail. At the Martin County Jail, and even on scene, we really weren’t suspicious of alcohol being involved in this case, and that proved to be true at the jail. So, Mr. Woods did a breathalyzer test, blew triple zeros, but when it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis test, he refused, and so he’s been charged with DUI for property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test. In the crash, no one was injured. Mr. Woods did not seem to be injured at all.”

This is the second time in recent years that Woods, 50, was involved in a rollover car crash. In 2021, he was driving his Genesis GV80 at approximately at least twice the 45 mph speed limit when he struck a tree, flew through the air and landed on its side. Emergency responders needed jaws of life to get the star golfer out of the car and he nearly lost his right leg, but made a full recovery.

Many speculated Woods could have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the 2021 crash. No evidence was found and Woods was not charged with a crime.

Woods’ crash puts The Masters in question

Even prior to the crash, Woods’ status for the 2026 Masters Tournament was in question due to his recovery from injury. Since his last Tour appearance, the golf star had back surgery in September of 2024. He was aiming to be back for the 2025 season, but a ruptured left Achilles tendon in March of 2025 took that off the table. He then had back surgery in October of 2025.

Woods played for his TGL team, Jupiter Links, on Tuesday night. Following his team’s loss, he addressed his status for the Masters.

“I’ve been trying. This body just doesn’t recover like it was when it was 24, 25,” Woods said. “Doesn’t mean I’m not trying. Been trying for a while. I’ve had a couple bad injuries here over the past year that I’ve had to fight through and it’s taken some time, but I want to play. I love the tournament. I love being there since — when I was 19 years old. It’s meant a lot to me and my family over the years. I’m going to be there either way.”

As far as a timeline? Woods was uncommittal there, too. When asked if he could wait as long as the Friday before the Masters before deciding on his status, Woods made it clear he is doing all he can.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Woods said. “I’ll be practicing, playing at home this week and keep trying to make progress.”