While speaking with reporters ahead of this week’s Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods said he would not rule out playing in The Masters this year. During Saturday’s third round, he doubled down.

Woods told CBS’ Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman “there is” a chance he competes at Augusta National in April. He confirmed he would be at Augusta for the festivities, including the annual Champions Dinner. The event will honor reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy after he won his first green jacket in 2025.

As for whether Woods will play in any events before The Masters, he’s still not sure. Still, it looks like he’s targeting Augusta for a potential return after missing the 2025 season due to injuries.

Trevor Immelman to Tiger Woods on the Masters:



"Is there a possibility, that you could get out there?"



Tiger: "There is" pic.twitter.com/IXUBtNjCmA — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) February 21, 2026

“I don’t know,” Woods said when Nantz asked about other tournaments. “Whether it’s regular Tour, Senior Tour or member-guest, I don’t know.”

During his press conference this week before the Genesis Invitational, which he hosts, Woods said he’s still not ready to commit to a return to the PGA Tour. But when asked specifically about The Masters, he didn’t rule out giving it a go. He responded a simple “No,” but gave a smirk as he looked out at the crowd of reporters.

Tiger Woods is still working his way back from both an Achilles injury and another back procedure, which cost him the 2025 PGA Tour season. He is still active in his work with TGL as captain of Jupiter Links GC, but has not swung a club yet this season.

Speaking with Scott Van Pelt before the TGL opener, Woods said he’s still trying to get back to swinging a club. However, he could hit short and mid-irons as of mid-January.

“It’s a great question,” Woods said. “I’ve been cleared to hit short irons and mid irons. Haven’t gone beyond that. Whenever that time comes that I start hitting driver and I start playing at home and I start doing all the different things, I will have been away from the game for a year and a half and be very rusty.”

“There’s a lot that goes into it,” he added. “My prep is going to have to be a little bit different from my other procedures I’ve had in the past. I’ve had to stay a lot more patient with myself. I get sore faster, I guess because I’m 50. And that happens.”