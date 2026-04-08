Tiger Woods DUI arrest: Florida prosecutors plan sweeping subpoena for PGA icon's medications

Martin County (Fla.) prosecutors reportedly seek to subpoena Tiger Woods‘ Palm Beach pharmacy for all records related to the golfing icon’s prescription medications in pursuit of his ongoing DUI case, according to the New York Post. Prosecutors specifically requested any warnings against “operating a motor vehicle” that accompanied his prescription medications, per court records the Post reviewed.

South Florida prosecutors formally charged Woods with DUI and refusing to take a chemical or physical test, both misdemeanors, on Tuesday, according to TMZ, and informed the Martin County court of their intention to subpoena Lewis Pharmacy on April 22 for Woods’ prescription records, per the Post. They are specifically seeking records for all medications prescribed between Jan. 1 through March 27, the date of his accident and subsequent DUI arrest.

The 50-year-old Woods is reportedly in Switzerland at a Zurich rehabilitation clinic seeking treatment after he was involved in a rollover car crash March 27 near his Jupiter Island (Fla.) home that resulted in his DUI arrest. Wood pled not guilty to misdemeanor DUI and property damage during a court hearing last week before leaving the country, and was later charged with reckless driving late last week.

The five-time Masters champion was reportedly found in possession of two hydrocodone pills and showed signs of impairment while appearing “lethargic, slow” with “bloodshot, glassy and ‘extremely dilated’” eyes, according to a police report reviewed by GOLF.com’s Sean Zak and TMZ. He blew a .000 on a breathalyzer at the scene, but later refused a urinalysis test, which led to the DUI arrest.

Tiger Woods approved to leave Florida, reportedly seeking treatment abroad

Woods has reportedly been given permission to travel abroad by a Florida judge in order to seek treatment, according to TMZ Sports’ Michael Babcock. This news comes after Woods publicly announced plans to step away from golf ahead of next week’s Masters Tournament in Augusta in order to better focus on his health.

Woods’ attorney Douglas Duncan cited privacy concerns in his appeal to the judge last Tuesday and reportedly argued his famous client “couldn’t receive the care needed in the U.S. because his ‘privacy has been repeatedly compromised,’” according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

“I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today,” Woods wrote in a statement posted to X/Twitter last week. “I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.

“I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time.”