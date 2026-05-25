Golf icon Tiger Woods has been out of the public spotlight for quite some time now. But for the first time in nearly two months, going back to his DUI arrest, Woods has publicly spoken out to fans on Twitter.

However, Woods’ public comments on Monday had nothing to do with his arrest or his future in golf. Rather, it was just to express his feelings on the Memorial Day holiday and honor his late father, Earl.

“My father was a Special Forces operator with two tours in Vietnam and 20 years of service,” Woods wrote on Twitter/X on Monday morning. “To all those like my father, we all say thank you for your sacrifices. Without them we wouldn’t have the greatest country on Earth.”

This was the first post that Woods had made since March 31, when he released a statement about his arrest. Woods stated that he was going to seek treatment, which he reportedly did in Switzerland at a private facility. Woods returned to America on May 14, when he was spotted near his private jet back in Florida.

Woods’ golf future remains uncertain

At the time of his arrest, Woods was gearing up to play in the Masters. But that took a backseat after his incident and leaving to seek help. But now back in America, many are wondering if the iconic golfer will return to the game.

People Magazine claims to have the latest on that. A recent report from People cited a source claiming that Woods was going to do whatever he needs to do in order to return to action.

“Golf is who he is, and those in the sport respect and like him. He will do whatever he has to to get back in whatever way he can in light of his injuries and age. He is not a quitter.”