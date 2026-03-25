Tiger Woods had the golf world on edge on Tuesday night, as he participated in competitive golf for the first time a little under two years. Woods played on his TGL team, Jupiter Links, which fell to LA Golf Club with the SoFi Cup up for grabs. While the match was a big storyline, it was Woods’ health that most were focused on after.

The main reason for that is that the Masters Tournament is right around the corner. The iconic first major of the golf season is just barely over two weeks away and Woods has not fully committed to playing in it. But he did not shut the door on the situation either after Jupiter Links’ loss on Tuesday.

“I’ve been trying. This body just doesn’t recover like it was when it was 24, 25,” Woods said. “Doesn’t mean I’m not trying. Been trying for a while. I’ve had a couple bad injuries here over the past year that I’ve had to fight through and it’s taken some time, but I want to play. I love the tournament. I love being there since — when I was 19 years old. It’s meant a lot to me and my family over the years. I’m going to be there either way.”

As far as a timeline? Woods was uncommittal there, too. When asked if he could wait as long as the Friday before the Masters before deciding on his status, Woods made it clear he is doing all he can.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Woods said. “I’ll be practicing, playing at home this week and keep trying to make progress.”

Woods has been battling injuries for over a year

While Woods’ injury history is long documented, his most recent ones have really tested him with his rising age. Woods competed in and finished the 2024 Masters Tournament. He then went on to play in the other three majors that season, but missed the cut in each one. He has not played since then.

Since his last appearance on the PGA Tour, Woods had back surgery in September of 2024. He was aiming to be back for the 2025 season, but a ruptured left Achilles tendon in March of 2025 took that off the table. Woods then had back surgery in October of 2025.

Woods, 50, is still looking to make history and win at least one more major before his playing days are over. He won the 2019 Masters Tournament, which was his last win on Tour and the 15th major of his career.