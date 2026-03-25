Tiger Woods injury update: Golf legend reveals latest on health, status for future events

For the first time in more than a year, Tiger Woods played competitive golf. He jumped in for Jupiter Links in the TGL Championship against L.A. Golf Club, marking his first appearance since last year’s regular-season finale before Achilles and back surgeries.

Of course, the big question is now whether Woods will be able to tee it up next month at Augusta National for The Masters. While he was not specifically asked about Augusta, he said Tuesday’s match is the first step toward getting back on the course.

Woods admitted he needed to settle in after such a long layoff, but expressed confidence in teammates Max Homa and Tom Kim to help him along the way. When it comes to the future, he said Tuesday was important to get back into the competitive mindset, albeit with a simulator rather than on the actual course.

“I’m going to be rusty,” Woods told Scott Van Pelt before the first tee. “There’s no doubt about that. I haven’t played golf in a long time. Thank God I’ve got teammates to pick me up. I’m going to try and do my best to help the team win the match for the first session. Then, hopefully get out in the second session and get that one done.

“As far as setting myself for the future, I think it’s just one step at a time. Tonight is a nice step because I haven’t played competitively in a very long time. It’s been a very long year of rehabbing. I’ll go out here, have some fun, compete and contribute to the team.”

All eyes on Tiger Woods’ status for The Masters

A week after the debut TGL season ended last year, Tiger Woods announced he was undergoing a procedure for an Achilles injury suffered while ramping up. Then, he needed another back surgery later in the year, which proved to be another setback.

But through the early part of 2026, Woods has been working his way back. He maintained a presence with Jupiter Links as team captain throughout this TGL season despite being unable to play. Augusta remains the big question, though, with just a few weeks left to go until The Masters.

During his press conference ahead of The Genesis Invitational last month, Woods didn’t do much to quiet the noise about a return for The Masters. When asked directly if he’d be willing to rule out an Augusta return, he simply said, “No.” He also offered a slight smirk after the response.