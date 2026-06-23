Tiger Woods makes first public appearance since DUI arrest for PGA Tour announcement

PGA legend Tiger Woods made his first public speaking appearance since his DUI arrest in late March to introduce new PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp during a press conference Tuesday to announce major changes to the Tour’s competitive structure. Woods, who has not played competitively since the 2004 Open Championship due to repeated injuries and other issues, appeared before reporters Tuesday, less than three months removed from his March 27 DUI arrest near his home in Jupiter Island, Fla.

“Over the past eight months, the futures competition committee has spent a lot of time on the very important, fundamental question: how do we build the strongest possible version of the PGA Tour?” said a smiling Woods, the chairman of the PGA’s Future Competition Committee, via TMZ Sports. “This work was never about any one player or person, it was about bringing together different perspectives, having honest hard conversations, and thinking boldly about what is best for the game that we all love. It has been a privilege to work with all the committee members, and especially my fellow player directors. I’m proud of the work we’ve done and I’m grateful to everyone who’s contributed along the way. We have to look forward and beyond today and over the horizon to set up the PGA Tour and our sport for the future generations of players and fans.”

Tiger Woods was all smiles as he stood in front reporters to address new PGA Tour plans, making his first speaking appearance since his March DUI arrest and rehab stint.



🎥: PGA Tour pic.twitter.com/sXBJSHqCfN — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) June 23, 2026

Tuesday’s announcement ushered in widespread changes to the PGA Tour’s competitive structure starting in 2028, including two separate levels of competition with the split of the PGA Tour Championship Series and PGA Tour Challenger Series that will run concurrently during the season. The Challenger series is effectively the Tour’s primary track to the Championship series and will function in much the same way NASCAR splits up its Cup and O’Reilly Auto Parts series.

Prior to returning to the States earlier this month, the 50-year-old Woods spent more than two months at a Zurich, Switzerland rehabilitation clinic seeking treatment after he was involved in a rollover car crash that resulted in his DUI arrest. Wood pled not guilty to misdemeanor DUI and property damage during a court hearing in early April before leaving the country.

The five-time Masters champion was reportedly found in possession of two hydrocodone pills and showed signs of impairment while appearing “lethargic, slow” with “bloodshot, glassy and ‘extremely dilated’” eyes, according to a police report reviewed by GOLF.com’s Sean Zak and TMZ. He blew a .000 on a breathalyzer at the scene, but later refused a urinalysis test, which led to the DUI arrest.