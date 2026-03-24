Night One of the TGL Finals took place on Monday. Jupiter Links Golf Club, which is led by Tiger Woods, went head-to-head against Los Angeles Golf Clubs. Per usual, the SoFi Center held the event down in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. As a result, some familiar faces decided to attend the event.

One of them is Florida Panthers and Team USA Olympic team star Matthew Tkachuk. Some hardware walked into the arena with him as well. Tkachuk brought his gold medal from the 2026 Milan Olympics, an honor earned after beating Canada back in late February. As he later said, Tkachuk admits to bringing it everywhere with him.

But he got to show off the gold medal to Woods before the event began. Tkachuk and Woods shared a moment, with it being captured and posted on social media by ESPN. A handshake first took place before Woods took an opportunity to see what a gold medal looks like.

“Congratulations, man,” Woods said. “Well done. I’ll feel it, absolutely. Golly. What is that, four pounds? That’s awesome, dude. You earned it.”

Matthew Tkachuk got to meet Tiger Woods and show him his USA Hockey Olympic gold medal while at the TGL Finals 🙌



Look how excited Tiger was 🤩 pic.twitter.com/eH7plLcTOV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 24, 2026

Tkachuk is enjoying some much-needed rest after returning home from a West Coast trip on Friday night. The Panthers played four games away from home, beginning in Seattle before hitting Vancouver, Edmonton, and Seattle. Some solid production came from Tkachuk during the stretch, putting three points (one goal) on the stat sheet. Florida did not find much success, though, only winning once.

It’s been a jam-packed NHL schedule since returning for the Olympics, looking to complete the regular season at a normal time. Even so, three days off came before taking the ice again on Tuesday night.

As for Woods, everyone is waiting to see when he will make a return to golf. We maybe got a hint after Woods was listed as a participant in the 2026 Masters. Woods, the five-time Masters champion, is on the invitees list. Still, he continues to deal with a back injury.

“I said I’ve been working on it,” Woods said, via Bob Harig of Sports Illustrated. “Sometimes I have good days, sometimes I have bad days. Disk replacement is not a lot of fun. So Will Zalatoris went through it, he had two levels done, and it takes time. So as I said, I’ve had a lot of procedures prior to that, so the body doesn’t quite heal like it was when I was 24. Doesn’t quite bounce back. So I have good days when I can pretty much do anything, and other days where it’s hard to just to move around.”