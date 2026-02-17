Tiger Woods did not rule out playing in this year’s Masters Tournament at Augusta National. He has not played in golf’s biggest event since 2024 due to injuries an subsequent surgeries.

Woods ruptured his Achilles tendon last March, which followed a lumbar disc replacement surgery in October of 2025 as well. There were questions if fans could see “Tiger Woods” on a PGA Tour leaderboard anytime soon.

Woods was asked if the Masters “was off the table.” The 15-time major winner kept it short and sweet.

“No,” Woods said in response. Woods didn’t crack a smile at first after his answer. Perhaps he will play!

Woods joined ESPN SportsCenter anchor Scott Van Pelt ahead of a TGL broadcast in January to discuss his progress. It seems like it’s moving along smoothly weeks later.

Tiger Woods not ruling out 2026 Masters

“It’s a great question,” Woods said. “I’ve been cleared to hit short irons and mid irons. Haven’t gone beyond that. Whenever that time comes that I start hitting driver and I start playing at home and I start doing all the different things, I will have been away from the game for a year and a half and be very rusty …

“There’s a lot that goes into it. My prep is going to have to be a little bit different from my other procedures I’ve had in the past. I’ve had to stay a lot more patient with myself. I get sore faster, I guess because I’m 50. And that happens.”

Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods, those are the names associated with the greatest golfer of all-time. Modern day fans might say Woods, due to his immense dominance at his peak. But injuries have derailed Woods in the latter stage his career to catch Nicklaus’ all-time major wins record (18).

However, Woods’ 82 wins on the PGA Tour are tied for first all-time with Sam Snead. As far as his performances in major tournaments in recent years, they’ve been spotty at best.

Since turning back the clock in 2019 to win an epic Masters Tournament, his fifth green jacket which trails Nickalus by one for most all-time, Woods has played in 14 major tournaments, missing the cut in six of them and withdrawing from another.

Woods has said numerous times, since his 2021 car crash, that competitive golf would be challenging and limited based on what he has to do to prepare these days. But the 50-year-old could still pop up here and there. For now, as he promotes and runs TGL in the winter, he’ll also be in his son Charlie’s corner, who just committed to play college golf at Florida State.