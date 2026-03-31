Tiger Woods has pleaded not guilty in his DUI case, according to TMZ Sports. Woods has also retained Douglas Duncan to represent him in the case. Duncan was Woods’ attorney in his 2017 DUI case.

Tiger Woods was arrested in Florida last Friday on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test. The arrest happened after the 50-year-old golf superstar clipped a trailer being hauled by a truck with his Range Rover SUV. Woods’ vehicle swerved and flipped on its side, and slid down the road. He exited the SUV by climbing out of the passenger’s seat window.

TMZ Sports first reported that police found Woods with two loose hydrocodone pills in his pocket at the time of his arrest. In the court documents, deputies said that Woods was sweating profusely after the crash, despite sitting in the back of the car with cool air flowing. They also said that the five-time Master champion was “lethargic and slow.”

Woods said the crash was caused by him looking down at his phone to chase the radio station and not realizing the car in front of him had slowed down. He said that he didn’t consume any alcohol, but admitted he took prescription medication earlier in the day. Woods blew a 0.0 on the breathalyzer, but he refused to provide a urine sample.

How CBS will cover Tigers Woods during 2026 Masters

Before the crash, Woods was considering competing in the 2026 Masters, which will air on CBS. On Monday CBS Sports executive spoke to reporters about the tournament and how they will cover Woods.

“It’s obviously a big topic,” CBS Sports president David Berson, per the New York Post. “I first want to just say that thankfully nobody’s injured. That’s the most important thing coming out of the news from this past week, and I definitely want to lead there.

“As for Tiger playing or not playing or being in Augusta, not being in Augusta, we don’t have information, and it’s not fair to anyone for us to speak about it or to speculate. We just won’t do that. He and his team are going to have to be the ones who speak about it. It’s only fair if that’s the case.