Tiger Woods reacts to Brooks Koepka return to PGA Tour after LIV Golf departure

One day after the PGA Tour announced Brooks Koepka’s return, one of the all-time greats expressed his excitement. Tiger Woods reacted to the news, which came after Koepka announced his departure from LIV Golf.

Koepka parted ways with LIV Golf last month with one year remaining on his contract. It led to questions about whether he could make a return to the PGA Tour at some point, and that will now be the plan. The Tour announced a “Returning Member Program” with multiple steps for former LIV players to come back.

Woods praised the decision and the impact Koepka will have as he gets back on Tour. He called it a culmination of many conversations about bringing the best players back on the same stage.

“I think it’s incredible for the Tour,” Woods told ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt ahead of Tuesday’s TGL match. “It’s incredible for all the fans. The fan initiative program we did last year and what they wanted, they want to see the best play against the best. For Brooks to want to come back a year early, he was able to do that.

“And we worked through Christmas and through the early part of the year with both boards, all the player directors – other players, as well – to make sure that this is right. There’s some punitive damages there. But it’s a meritocracy. That’s what makes our game so great. He is going to be playing a full field of events and he has the ability to earn his way up to the signature events. If he’s good, he’s good. If he plays great, he plays great. If he wins tournaments, he wins tournaments. There’s no reason why we should hold him back.”

What Brooks Koepka’s return means for PGA Tour

Brooks Koepka was among a number of PGA Tour players who left for LIV Golf at its inception in 2022. Top names such as Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson also joined right away, and Jon Rahm later came aboard, as well.

But last month, Koepka became the first player to announce he was leaving LIV Golf before the end of his contract, and the PGA Tour is laying out a blueprint for others to do the same. Players are eligible for the “Returning Member Program” if they have not been a Tour member for the previous two years and have won a major or The Players Championship in the years 2022-25.

By that criteria, Koepka is one of three players eligible to return to the Tour for the 2026 season. DeChambeau, Rahm and Cam Smith are the others. Players must make their decisions by Feb. 2, the Tour said. However, they will have to accept financial penalties.