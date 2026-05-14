Tiger Woods is back on American soil. After the star golfer left and went to Switzerland to seek rehab back in April, Woods was spotted in Palm Beach County at the airport on Thursday by TMZ cameras.

The video of Woods comes after speculation of his return on Wednesday. Woods’ Gulfstream G550 jet was spotted on the way back from Zurich, but it was unclear if Woods was on board, per TMZ’s Michael Babcock.

You can see an image below. There is also video of Woods to be seen by clicking the link here.

🚨🙌🏻🐅 #ARRIVAL — Tiger Woods was pictured for the first time after arriving back in Florida last night following a 6-week stay at a rehab facility in Switzerland. Wishing nothing but the best for TW.



(📸: @TMZ_Sports) pic.twitter.com/docIQHmKAm — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) May 14, 2026

Woods wrecked his vehicle in Florida on March 27. He rolled his car in the accident but was physically unharmed. Officers on the scene suspected Woods of being impaired while driving and gave him a field sobriety test. While the PGA Tour star blew zeros in a breathalyzer test, he was found to have hydrocodone pills in his pocket at the time.

He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and later went on to seek help. Woods never specified that he was going to drug rehab in Switzerland, but reports at the time indicated he was headed there to find help at a private facility.

“I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today,” the golfer wrote in a statement posted to X/Twitter at the time. “I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.

“I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time.”

While Woods’ rehab stint could be over, his legal battle is not. Woods will be on trial for his DUI, one for which prosecutors were granted access to his drug records for.