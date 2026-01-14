Tiger Woods reveals where recovery stands as he eyes potential PGA Tour return in 2026

As the 2026 golf season gets set to begin, with TGL starting and the PGA Tour opening again on Thursday with the Sony Open in Hawaii, many are wondering whether Tiger Woods might return. He’s recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon in March, followed by a lumbar disc replacement surgery in October.

Woods has been working his way back. Slowly.

He joined ESPN SportsCenter anchor Scott Van Pelt ahead of a TGL broadcast on Tuesday evening to discuss his progress. Van Pelt wondered if we might see Tiger Woods on tour any time soon.

“It’s a great question,” Woods said. “I’ve been cleared to hit short irons and mid irons. Haven’t gone beyond that. Whenever that time comes that I start hitting driver and I start playing at home and I start doing all the different things, I will have been away from the game for a year and a half and be very rusty.”

Still, nobody can command the kind of attention on the PGA Tour that Tiger Woods can. Even when he’s not at his best he draws remarkable crowds and viewership numbers.

But he wants to make sure he gets it right with the return. He explained.

“There’s a lot that goes into it,” Woods said. “My prep is going to have to be a little bit different from my other procedures I’ve had in the past. I’ve had to stay a lot more patient with myself. I get sore faster, I guess because I’m 50. And that happens.”

Tiger Woods revealed ruptured Achillies in spring

In mid-March, Tiger Woods announced he ruptured his Achilles during his ramp up in training. The 15-time major champion was gearing up for what was likely to be a limited 2025 schedule that would include major tournaments.

“As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured,” Woods said in a statement. “This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon.”

Woods’ doctor also released a statement. The golfing legend was expected to make a full recovery.

“The surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery,” Dr. Stucken said.