Tiger Woods is stepping away from golf to focus on his health and seek treatment, he announced Tuesday. His decision comes after his arrest on suspicion of DUI following a car crash last week and with The Masters looming next week.

Woods was involved in the rollover crash on Friday afternoon in Jupiter Island, Fla., and was arrested on misdemeanor charges of DUI. He blew a .000 on the breathalyzer, but refused a urinalysis, which led to the arrest. Police said they did not believe alcohol played a role, and a police report showed he had hydrocodone pills in his pocket at the time.

Woods pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to the charges of driving under the influence and refusing a lawful test. He also demanded a jury trial in the case. A few hours later, he announced his decision to step away and prioritize his health.

“I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today,” Woods wrote in a statement posted to X. “I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.

“I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time.”

The PGA Tour and CEO Brian Rolapp both released statements regarding Woods’ announcement. The Tour said it supports the legendary golfer as he focuses on his health.

“Tiger Woods is a legend of our sport whose impact extends far beyond his achievements on the course,” the Tour said. “But above all else, Tiger is a person, and our focus is on his health and well-being. Tiger continues to have our full support as he takes this important step.”

Woods said the crash happened after he looked down at his phone to change the radio station and did not realize the car in front of him slowed down. He said he didn’t consume any alcohol, but admitted he took prescription medication earlier in the day.

According to court documents, deputies said that Woods was sweating profusely after the crash, despite sitting in the back of the car with cool air flowing. They also said that the five-time Masters champion’s speech was “lethargic and slow.”