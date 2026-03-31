Tiger Woods stepping away: PGA Tour, CEO Brian Rolapp release statements on golf icon's decision

After Tiger Woods announced he is stepping away from golf, the PGA Tour and CEO Brian Rolapp both released statements. Woods said he is prioritizing his health and seeking treatment following last week’s car crash.

Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI as a result of the accident, and a police report said officers found two hydrocodone in his pocket. The golf icon blew a .000 on the breathalyzer, but refused a urinalysis. That led to his arrest on two misdemeanor charges, to which he pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

Woods’ decision comes more than a week before The Masters at Augusta National. In a statement Tuesday, the PGA Tour said it fully supports Woods’ decision.

“Tiger Woods is a legend of our sport whose impact extends far beyond his achievements on the course,” the Tour said. “But above all else, Tiger is a person, and our focus is on his health and well-being. Tiger continues to have our full support as he takes this important step.”

Rolapp, who is coming up on a year as PGA Tour CEO, also noted his budding relationship with Woods while the two assess the Tour’s future. He also voiced his support for Woods as he seeks treatment and works toward a full recovery.

“Tiger Woods is one of the most influential figures the sports world has ever known,” Rolapp said. “Over the last year, I have come to deeply appreciate Tiger not only for his impact on the game, but for his friendship and the perspective he has shared with me as I joined the golf industry. My thoughts are with him and his family as he takes this step, for which he has my full respect and support.”

This story will be updated.