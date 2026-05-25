Timmy Hill's No. 66 car catches fire during Coca-Cola 600

Timmy Hill was involved in a scary moment during the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday as his No. 66 Ford caught fire. The incident occurred between Stage 3 and Stage 4 of the 600-mile race, and it was reported that the car had rocker panel rubber buildup, which led to the fire.

Hill exited the car safely and then went to NASCAR’s infield care center. He was competing in his second Cup Series race of the season for Grage 66.

.@TimmyHillRacer is out of the @MBMMotorsports Ford after pitting with a large fire.



This pit box is right in front of Hamlin’s stall. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/jLWh1Rg93E — Peter Stratta (@peterstratta) May 25, 2026

Timmy Hill has competed in 146 Cup Series races in 13 years. He has yet to win a race or finish in the top 10 in NASCAR’s highest series.

Hill has also participated in 243 races in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. The 33-year-old hasn’t won a race on that level but has earned top-seven finishes. In the Truck Series, Hill has raced in 125 events and has earned no wins with 10 top-10 finishes.

More on Timmy Hill’s NASCAR career

Along with being a NASCAR driver, Hill is also a NASCAR team owner. He co-owns Hill Motorsports with his brother, Tyler Hill, and the team competes part-time in the Truck Series.

Before Sunday’s race, the last three races Hill competed in were at Darlington. He finished 35th in 2024 and 2025 and earned a P37 finish earlier this year.

Pinnacle Mortgage Corporation was the primary sponsor of Hill and the No. 66 Ford. “Pinnacle Mortgage Corporation is honored to be part of this extraordinary event,” Kurt W. Strandson, President & CEO of Pinnacle Mortgage Corporation, said in a press release last week. “Sponsoring the No. 66 car during Memorial Day weekend gives us the opportunity to celebrate the spirit of perseverance, teamwork, and patriotism while paying tribute to America’s fallen heroes and veterans.”

“Some of our best runs at Charlotte have come with Timmy behind the wheel,” Garage 66 co-owner Carl Long said. “We had a very stable car last year, so we should have a good starting point for our setup. This is our first race with the all-new electrical system mandated by NASCAR, so we are working hard to make sure we have no issues with it rolling into the weekend.”