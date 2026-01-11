TJ Edwards injury update: Bears LB placed in air cast after suffering gruesome injury

The Chicago Bears have suffered a significant injury in Saturday night’s Wild Card playoff game against the Green Bay Packers. Linebacker TJ Edwards had to be put into an air cast and carted off the field.

Edwards was dropping back in coverage when he tripped up by hitting the leg of Green Bay receiver Christian Watson. It was unclear what happened, but Edwards needed immediate medical attention.

As members of the team gathered around quietly, the athletic training staff went to work. They quickly immobilized TJ Edwards’ left leg, allowing an air cast to be placed on it. From there, Edwards was loaded onto a cart and taken off the field.

“Well guys, Bears linebacker TJ Edwards is in the X-ray room now,” sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung chimed in a couple minutes after the injury. “We just saw Bears owner George McCaskey running down the hallway to be there with him and support him. He brought Edwards his helmet.

“You guys talked about it, he’s such the glue for this defense. And don’t forget, this is a kid who grew up 45 miles away from this stadium, a Bears fan all of his life. This night was supposed to be something special for him.”

The TJ Edwards injury occurred midway through the second quarter. Green Bay led 7-3 at the time of this writing.

Bears, Packers separated after pre-game scrum

As the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers got ready for their NFC Wild Card game on Saturday, tempers were running high. The two teams had to be separated at midfield prior to kickoff at Soldier Field.

Saturday’s playoff game marks the third time the two rivals will play in just over a month. The Packers won the first game at Lambeau Field and the Bears got the victory last time out at Soldier Field on a walk-off touchdown pass from Caleb Williams to DJ Moore.

Tonight, the two teams were preparing for the rubber match, but with plenty at stake. The winner advances to the Divisional Round of the postseason while the other goes home. It’s safe to say, both teams were fired up as the rivalry heads to the playoff stage for just the third time ever.

