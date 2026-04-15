TJ Majors gives his perspective on Ricky Stenhouse Jr. spinning out Brad Keselowski at Bristol

TJ Majors, the spotter for Brad Keselowski, wasn’t angry at Ricky Stenhouse Jr. spinning out his driver at the Bristol race on Sunday. On this week’s Dale Jr. Download, Majors shared his perspective on the spinout that happened on Lap 62.

“I didn’t know it was comical until after the race,” TJ Majors said. “[Stenhouse] got a big run out of [Turn] 4, and I watched it, counted it down off the top side like you always do. We get to the start/finish line, and it was a late dive, but I don’t blame him. He gets into Brad a little bit. Brad kind of closes the door, and we go up the racetrack. But he just continues to go up the racetrack and doesn’t stop until he spins us out.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. asked Majors if he had talked to Stenhouse. “I don’t need to talk to Ricky,” Majors replied. “Just racing.” The good news for Majors, Keselowski, and the rest of the No. 6 team is that the spinout didn’t lead to an early ending.

“Didn’t hit anything,” Majors said. “Came back, ran, then we got a speeding penalty, which really hurt our day, but still finished top 15. So, with a late penalty, I’ll take it.”

Brad Keselowski shares thoughts on the 2026 season

Brad Keselowski earned a P14 finish at Bristol, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished 17th. Keselowski has had a solid start to the 2026 season, posting three top-10 finishes and two finishes in the top five in eight races. In Keselowski’s five other races, he has finished 20th or higher.

In a recent interview with On3, Keselowski opened up about the 2026 season. He said his team is ” base-hitting our way through the season so far.” Keselowski said that he felt like he had a chance to win at Darlington, but he wasn’t “quite fast enough.”

When talking about Bristol, Keselowski said he felt like his team was “better than 14th, and I just didn’t execute as clean of a race as I would have liked to have.” Keselowski’s last victory came in 2024 at Darlington in May. He has come close to earning another victory, finishing second in six races since the Darlington win.

On3’s Nick Geddes contributed to this story.