TJ Watt injury update: All-Pro Steelers LB reveals his status for Week 18 vs. Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker TJ Watt will return for the team’s showdown against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Watt has missed the Steelers’ past three games while recovering from a partially punctured lung.

“I feel pretty good, honestly,” Watt said Friday. “I don’t know if I could have said that a week ago, but I feel really good. Feel really confident about the week of practice and excited to play.”

Watt suffered a punctured lung on Dec. 10 during a dry-needling session at the Steelers’ team facility. He underwent surgery for the injury just two days later. While meeting with media, Watt reflected on the shocking medical emergency.

“Anytime you spend two or three nights in the hospital, it sucks,” Watt said. “But luckily I have a great support system here, with my wife, obviously, my family. Everybody at the team was really supportive, and I think, more than anything, it was just trying to figure out how to attack coming back.

“It’s not like a knee, so it was all new feelings. It was a surgery I wasn’t very familiar with, but I’m very happy to feel as good as I do right now.”

As one of the best defensive players in the NFL, Watt will be a massive addition to Pittsburgh’s defensive front on Sunday. The winner between the Steelers and Ravens will finish in first place in the AFC North.

When the two teams met on Dec. 7, the Steelers secure a 27-22 victory. In the win, Watt notched six tackles and two stuffs. The four-time First-Team All-Pro boasts seven sacks and three forced fumbles this season. He’s excited to get back on the gridiron and help his team.

“Oh huge,” TJ Watt said of his motivation. “I mean, this is a huge game. Obviously, we just started the playoffs a week early, and we get to have a home game. Really excited to get back out here in front of Steeler Nation and leave it all on the field.”

The Steelers haven’t won an NFL playoff game since the 2016 campaign. Last season, the Steelers fell to the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Wildcard Round. Pittsburgh will look to break its unfortunate streak this weekend.

The Steelers and Ravens will square off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday. The game will air live on NBC.