It’s likely that Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt will miss the team’s regular-season finale against the Baltimore Ravens. Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Watt, who suffered a partially collapsed lung, is considered a “long shot” to play in the Week 18 contest, which will be for the AFC North title.

TJ Watt has missed the last three games after having surgery to repair and stabilize a partially collapsed lung he suffered during a dry needling treatment at the Steelers’ facility. He practiced in a limited capacity last week, but was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

The Steelers shared the news about Watt on Dec. 11. “T.J. Watt is currently in a local hospital for further medical evaluation of his lung after experiencing discomfort at the practice facility on Wednesday,” the team said in a statement at the time. “He will not be at practice on Thursday, and his status for Monday night’s game vs. Miami is in question. Coach [Mike] Tomlin will provide more updates at the appropriate time.”

TJ Watt has had a strong 2025 season

Tomlin then discussed Watt’s health. “I’m a little bit cautious about what I say, because I am not a medical expert,” he said. “But to make a long story short, he was experiencing some discomfort when he was at the facility yesterday. So, we took him to the docs (doctors) and they’re going through some procedures. He stayed overnight in the hospital. He has a lung situation that’s being addressed. I think he has some testing and so forth ahead of him this afternoon, and that’s all I know at this juncture.”

Before the injury, Watt was having a strong 2025 season. Through 13 games, the former Wisconsin star registered 53 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one interception, seven passes defended, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. His production this season has led to him being named to the Pro Bowl for the eighth time in his career.

The Steelers are currently 9-7 on the season and will face the Ravens for the division title next weekend. If they lose to their division rivals, they will be eliminated from playoff contention.