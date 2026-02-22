Todd Gilliland, crew chief and spotter summoned to NASCAR hauler after race at Atlanta

NASCAR has summoned Todd Gilliland, his crew chief and his spotter to the NASCAR hauler after the race at Atlanta, according to a report from Jacob Seelman. Gilliland was involved in a late-race wreck that eventually brought out a red flag.

The red flag was dropped when a track spotter saw fluid coming from Gilliland’s car after a wreck that began when William Byron slowed through the middle of the field. Eventually, another car contacted Byron and sent him spinning, and he collected multiple other cars.

Todd Gilliland could be seen driving slowly on the inside of the track toward the pit road entrance when fluid was spotted by NASCAR spotters, according to PRN. The red flag was in place for about 11 minutes before it went to yellow again.

Kyle Busch out early at NASCAR Atlanta

After a relatively mistake-free opening stage at the Autotrader 400 in Atlanta on Sunday, the second stage was filled with wreck-related cautions. Kyle Busch was one that brought out the caution after a single-car crash ended his day.

Busch spun from the inside lane and came down hard toward the inside wall, where he made significant contact. He had been trying to slide up the track to the outside lane but got loose and perhaps took some contact from Noah Gragson.

Whatever contact he got led to him spinning immediately. Kyle Busch was not happy after the fact, with another NASCAR Cup Series race ruined.

“It’s killed,” Busch said on the team’s radio after the crash, per Kelly Crandall. “Single car wreck. F*cking cool. See y’all later.”

As the NASCAR race continued on, Busch headed to the infield care center. When he emerged, he seemed to blame Gragson for the wreck.

“I didn’t get the best of exits off of two there, but when I drifted out to the wall I was trying to get back straight and he never checked up, just rammed me as hard as he could to get me back going, to get my momentum back going again,” Kyle Busch said. “But when a guy’s a little out of shape you’ve got to give him a second to collect it before you just ram him or at least try to check up and push gently. But, yeah, that’s kids these days.”