Ty Simpson could have stayed in college football, earning mega offers to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Instead, he decided to stick to his lone season as the starter at Alabama. Simpson will remain in the 2026 NFL Draft, and now, the main question for the quarterback is where he will be taken.

Todd McShay of The Ringer believes there might be a fit for Simpson with the Los Angeles Rams. Sean McVay‘s club has two picks in the first round, needing to find its quarterback of the future. Of course, Simpson would not be thrown into the starting role right away due to Matthew Stafford. But once the Rams choose to move on from Stafford, Simpson will be waiting in the wings.

“I’m looking at the Rams at picks 13 and 30,” McShay said via The Ryen Russillo Show. “I’m saying ‘I can’t think of a better situation for Ty Simpson… for a young quarterback to go and learn. You know, (Patrick) Mahomes had Alex Smith. To sit behind Stafford with no threat of taking his job like the Aaron Rodgers stuff. To sit back and learn around an offensive coach that’s amongst the best in the NFL in doing it. In 2027, let’s see where this thing is.”

Stafford will enter the 2026 season being the final one of a two-year deal he signed with the Rams. A heartbreaking loss in the NFC Championship just took place, watching NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks, advance to the Super Bowl. Obviously, Los Angeles is looking to find itself in a similar position next year. McShay suggests Simpson be there to observe the journey to start his NFL career.

After all, there is not much experience on the resume for Simpson. There were times when 2025 was a roller coaster for Simpson at Alabama. For a while, everyone believed he could wind up being the No. 1 overall pick. The back-end of the season was not as bright, with Kalen DeBoer‘s offense struggling.

“I’m telling you, Ty Simpson games like two through nine was the best quarterback in college football,” McShay said. “Was the best quarterback prospect.”

Indiana‘s Fernando Mendoza is expected to be taken by the Las Vegas Raiders with the top selection on Thursday night from Pittsburgh. From there, the race to be QB2 appears to be officially on. A lot can change between now and then. But McShay does see a potential spot for Simpson to be taken in the first round by the Rams.